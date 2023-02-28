Deputy U.S. Marshals fatally shoot man in Southeast D.C.

Listen Gift Article Share

Two deputy U.S. Marshals fatally shot a man who they saw with a firearm during an arrest operation Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to authorities. The incident occurred about 1 p.m. in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said deputies assisted by D.C. officers confronted the man. Authorities said the man was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Contee said the man ran, and two deputies who saw him with a gun opened fire, striking him. The chief described the man as in his early 20s. He did not say whether the man fired shots at the deputies, only that he had “produced” a gun. Authorities later recovered a semiautomatic firearm, Contee said.

Robert Dixon, the U.S. Marshal for the District of Columbia Superior Court, where the deputies are assigned, declined to describe the warrants or say why the man was being sought.

Advertisement

By 3 p.m., neighborhood children began to arrive home from school with Technicolor backpacks. One mother, holding her daughter’s hand, yelled over the caution tape: “Excuse me! I’m about to just walk over. Tell them I need to get some help to get past.”

An ice cream truck was parked in a lot nearby

Tuesday’s shooting came hours after a D.C. police said man fatally shot himself after confronting officers at a shooting scene in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Police said that man had a gun and that officers shot at him before he apparently took his own life.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article