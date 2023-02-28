Man fatally shoots self in encounter with officers in D.C., police say

Listen Gift Article Share

A man fatally shot himself after an encounter Monday night with D.C. police who were investigating gun shots fired on a street in Northwest Washington's Columbia Heights neighborhood, according to authorities.

The incident began about 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Road NW, near a strip of stores along 14th Street, a block from the Columbia Heights Metro Station.

Leslie Parsons, an assistant D.C. police chief who heads the investigative services bureau, said officers had responded to calls about gunfire and found shell casings on Park Road, but no victim. He said witnesses provided officers with descriptions of several people.

Officers at the scene then saw a man who matched one of those descriptions, Parson said, and they ordered him to stop several times. The assistant chief said the man refused to stop and one officer warned that “the individual had a gun in his hand.”

At least one officer fired at the man, who ran away, Parsons said. A police spokesman said it was not clear whether the man was struck. Authorities are investigating to determine whether the man fired at the officers.

A short time later, Parsons said, officers saw the man in an alley four blocks away, in the 1400 block of Meridian Place NW, “with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

A police spokesman said the man died.

Parsons said that officers had activated their body cameras and that the video is being reviewed.

