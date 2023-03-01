National Park Service announces cherry blossom peak bloom

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Park Service predicted Wednesday that D.C.’s cherry blossoms will reach peak bloom between March 22 through 25. Peak bloom, defined as the point when 70 percent of the blossoms along the Tidal Basin have flowered, attracts massive crowds every year. The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, which independently estimates peak bloom, predicted the flowers will reach their peak between March 25 and 29.

According to Capital Weather Gang, the warming climate has led the cherry trees to flower earlier over time. Historical bloom data shows the average peak has advanced about five days, from April 4 to March 31. The earliest peak bloom was recorded on March 15, 1990 and the latest on April 18, 1958. Last year’s peak bloom was on March 21.

The announcement was met with fanfare Wednesday morning as Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), National Cherry Blossom Festival organizers and city leaders gathered for the annual event. In coordination with peak bloom, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will be held beginning March 20 with more than 30 events. The festival is one of Washington’s most cherished traditions as the pink blossoms mark the transition to spring and the start of the city’s tourism season. Leaders hope the festival and renowned flowers can contribute to the city’s ramped-up marketing efforts to boost tourism back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Cherry blossom season brings so much hope and joy to DC every spring, and we want more people to experience the beauty of our cherry blossoms,” Bowser said in a news release.

Wednesday’s announcement also marked the end of a four-day, five-city bus tour launched and funded with $100,000 by the city government to promote the festival. A bright pink 45-foot coach bus set out from Boston and made stops in New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore to help people plan trips, promote the festival and experience the “best of D.C.”

“We are only a short ride away from these cities in the Northeast corridor, whether by car, bus, train, or plane. In addition to being the nation’s capital, DC is the best city in the world and home to around 3,800 cherry blossom trees,” Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio, who led the tour, said in a news release. Bowser was not on the bus.

Before the pandemic derailed programming, the Cherry Blossom Festival attracted 1.6 million guests in 2019. The city marked a record year in tourism that year, with 24.6 million visitors generating $896 million in tax revenue, according to the city’s tourism arm, Destination DC.

In 2020, shutdowns and limited travel cut the number of domestic visitors nearly in half. In 2021, those numbers began to recover with 19.1 million visitors, up nearly 6 million from 2020. Last year’s cherry blossom festival, the first fully in-person festival since 2019, welcomed more than a million residents and visitors to its events.

