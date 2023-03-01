D.C. police identify man who died by suicide after shootout with officers

Listen Gift Article Share

Officials on Wednesday identified the man who fatally shot himself in the Columbia Heights neighborhood after a shootout earlier this week with D.C. police officers. Savontae Dodie Perkins, a 40-year-old from Northwest Washington, was found dead in an alley after trading gunshots with officers, according to police.

His family could not be reached.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Monday, when police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1400 block of Park Road NW. Officers found shell casings on Park Road but no one who had been shot. The officers later learned from interviewing witnesses and reviewing security camera footage that a person with a handgun had fled the area, according to the police department.

The officers saw Perkins, who they said matched the description of the person with the handgun, just after 12:15 a.m. Police said Perkins did not comply when the officers asked him to stop, and then fired his gun toward them. Two D.C. police officers fired back, and Perkins ran toward 14th street, firing more shots, according to police.

The autopsy revealed that Perkins was not struck by the officers’ gunfire, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the officers stopped chasing him, and other officers nearby saw Perkins holding a gun in the 1400 block of Meridian Place NW. Perkins then ran into an alley and the nearby officer heard a single gunshot, police said.

The officer found Perkins dead in the alley. A witness on the scene said they “observed the suspect enter the alley and shoot himself,” according to the police department.

