Legal Issues

Effort to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails in D.C. court

By
March 1, 2023 at 12:54 p.m. EST
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) shows artwork to Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) during a news conference to announce a joint resolution to affirm the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A federal appellate court has shot down a legal gambit to force certification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

The constitutional amendment, which would codify protection from discrimination based on sex, failed to be ratified by the required three-fourths of states before a 1982 deadline. But two states that ratified the amendment in the past decade, Illinois and Nevada, argued that the deadline was itself an unconstitutional congressional restriction on state power. They sued to force the Archivist of the United States to certify that the amendment was, in fact, now part of the U.S. Constitution.

A unanimous panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — made up of appointees from the Biden, Trump and Obama administrations — said Tuesday that the states’ argument was “certainly plausible” but not “clear and indisputable” enough to warrant the unusual directive requested.

In 1921, the court noted, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress could include in proposed constitutional amendments “the establishment of a reasonable time limit for ratification.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution removing the deadline from the Equal Rights Amendment in 2021; the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on a similar proposal this week.

“It’s time to get the job done,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the committee and represents one of the two states that brought the federal suit. “In fact, it is long overdue.”

But the House has since moved to Republican control, making approval in this Congress unlikely.

