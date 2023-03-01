Effort to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails in D.C. court

A federal appellate court has shot down a legal gambit to force certification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
A unanimous panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — made up of appointees from the Biden, Trump and Obama administrations — said Tuesday that the states’ argument was “certainly plausible” but not “clear and indisputable” enough to warrant the unusual directive requested.
In 1921, the court noted, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress could include in proposed constitutional amendments “the establishment of a reasonable time limit for ratification.”
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution removing the deadline from the Equal Rights Amendment in 2021; the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on a similar proposal this week.
“It’s time to get the job done,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the committee and represents one of the two states that brought the federal suit. “In fact, it is long overdue.”
But the House has since moved to Republican control, making approval in this Congress unlikely.