Robert Krughoff, the founder of Washington Consumers' Checkbook, was celebrated after his death on Feb. 26 for his many achievements. Surely one of the most interesting must be the pickleball courts he conjured out of an unloved patch of asphalt near his house in Southeast.

Krughoff wasn't really a pickleball player — basketball was more his game — but he hated to see things go to waste. And a trash-strewn stretch of Virginia Avenue SE near Garfield Park — closed to serve as a construction staging area for work on a nearby railroad track — was, in his eyes, not living up to its potential.

About five or six years ago, Krughoff and some friends hauled wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of trash away from the area. Then he used a striping machine to lay down lines of paint to mark out three pickleball courts.

“Robert was really the guy that started it out,” said Terry Allard, a retiree who lives in the neighborhood and has become a pickleball proselytizer.

This guerrilla action was before the coronavirus pandemic, but it was during the pandemic that the courts — which are practically in the thundering shadow of I-695 — came into their own.

“It was the only place we could get outdoors and have a social life,” Terry said. “I'd be down there shoveling snow the night before so we'd have a place to play.”

A regular group of seniors plays there Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 to noon.

“It’s a nice surface in some ways,” Terry said. “It’s unlike a finished surface. It’s a surface that has a lot of cracks, acorns, oak leaves and branches that interfere. You can’t take yourself too seriously, although we all want to be better.”

The courts aren’t exactly sanctioned by the city, but Terry said there is support to get that stretch of Virginia Avenue officially transferred from the control of DDOT to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

It was Krughoff who got the ball rolling.

Said Terry: “He was a maker. He made things happen.”

When I wrote last year about Krughoff’s retirement from Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, I didn’t have room for a bit of history that seems almost impossible to imagine today: The inaugural 1976 issue of the magazine included comparisons of area abortion clinics.

Checkbook staffers visited 11 of the 13 clinics in the Washington area (two refused to participate) and produced detailed reports. The 11-page section walked readers through how to choose a clinic and what to expect during the procedure. Charts compared such things as cost, what insurance was accepted, whether counseling was included and if a parent or husband’s consent was required. There were comments too, like “Pleasant, modern office” and “Prior to procedure patient left on table naked from the waist down with door open to hall.”

It was the kind of informative, dispassionate information women needed. The introduction to the package noted that in 1970, more than 900 women had been admitted to D.C. General hospital as a result of illegal abortions.

Lord of the rings

“It’s not how I wanted to go out,” Ken Stein told me on Tuesday, his arms resting on an empty display case at Bensons Jewelers, a store that’s been in Washington for 84 years.

Bensons opened in 1939 on F Street NW between 13th and 14th streets. It was founded, Ken said, by a man named Ben Stein (no relation to Ken) who ran it with his sons. Ben sons: Bensons. Get it?

Ken’s father, Paul Stein, bought the shop in the 1950s and kept the name. Ken took over in 1979. Business was good for a lot of years. This year, not a single person came in on Valentine’s Day to make a purchase, Ken said. Tuesday was the store’s last day.

There are a lot of reasons for the decline. Ken said many people would rather spend their money on expensive experiences than expensive jewelry. Business was already slowing before 2020, but then came the pandemic and a downtown-turned-ghost town.

“That was the death knell,” he said.

With office workers working from home, they weren’t strolling past his shop.

Most of the traffic to Bensons lately has been for the foreign currency exchange business run out of there by Marc Broder, whose family used to have the Treasure Trove jewelry store, a block away on G Street. The Treasure Trove closed in 2019, the victim of similar forces. That space is still empty. Marc is moving his business to the Willard Hotel.

Ken, who’s 65 and lives in Olney, isn’t sure what he’ll do now.

“Retail is brutal,” he said, even in the best of times. Running your own store requires a big commitment. It will be nice not to have to open a shop six days a week.

“I told Ken when I got out it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Marc.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Ken.

