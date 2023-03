A man was fatally shot and two other people wounded Wednesday night during separate shooting incidents in Northwest Washington, D.C. police said.

In the first case, detectives are investigating what led to the killing in the 800 block of Underwood Street NW, where police were called for a shooting just before 8 p.m., officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.