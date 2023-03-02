The 26 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

By
, 
, 
, 
and  
 
March 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EST
The decades-old Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the streets of Old Town on Saturday, with pipe and drum bands, Irish dances, a dog show and a display of classic cars. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
Thursday, March 2

St. Patrick’s month at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Many Irish (and not-so-Irish) bars are already making plans for St. Patrick’s Day: The holiday falls on a Friday for the first time since 2017, which should lead to larger crowds demanding pints and louder singalongs with “The Wild Rover.” But at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery near Baltimore, the party is already getting started. Through the end of March, there’s entertainment Thursday through Sunday, with pub quizzes, beer dinners, guided brewery tours, a tented “Irish Village” and, of course, live music, with traditional sessions on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and rockier bands on Friday and Saturday nights. Look out for new limited-release beers on tap each week, starting with an amber ale brewed with Irish breakfast tea. Thursday through Sunday, through March 26. Free admission; prices for tastings and tours vary. Reservations recommended.

‘Downtown at the KC Cabaret’ at the Kennedy Center

Ari Shapiro of NPR’s “All Things Considered” is signing on for a different sort of hosting duty at the Kennedy Center. Shapiro, who sings in the band Pink Martini when he’s not working in journalism, serves as the host for the first two of three nights of cabaret in Studio K. Each evening brings a different lineup of comics, including acts from New York City, all singing original songs with their own punchlines. Through Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. each night. $29-$45.

Silver Branch Brewing fourth anniversary weekend

The festivities at Silver Spring’s Silver Branch Brewing stretch all the way through Sunday afternoon, but Thursday’s beer dinner is the most interesting night to attend. The “History of Silver Branch Tasting Experience” finds co-founders Christian Layke and Brett Robison talking about the early days of the brewery while audience members taste a flight of six beers from the brewery’s portfolio, plus full pours of two new releases. Dinner is also included at the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Have plans on Thursday? The brewery taps a gravity cask of Sisyphus hazy IPA on Friday, features a rock band on Saturday afternoon and spends Sunday recovering with an “Acoustic Afternoon” in the taproom. Through Sunday. Beer dinner $45; other events have no cover charge.

Friday, March 3

Plug Tunin’: A De La Soul Shang-a-Lang at Songbyrd

Friday marks the 34th anniversary of De La Soul’s groundbreaking debut, “3 Feet High and Rising,” which introduced the trio’s sunny, surrealistic, sample-heavy hip-hop to a wide audience, through breakout singles like “Me Myself and I” and “The Magic Number.” Friday is also when De La’s seminal back catalogue, long tied up in industry red tape, finally hits streaming services. (It’s not a coincidence that it drops on 3/3, an auspicious date for a group obsessed with the number three.) This would be a time for celebration for hip-hop heads, if not for the death of founding member David Jude Jolicoeur, also known as Trugoy the Dove, on Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of Trugoy, an all-star lineup of old-school D.C. DJs, including 2-Tone Jones, Oso Fresh, RBI and Roddy Rod, are joining forces with host Grap Luva for a night of De La Soul tunes from all stages of the group’s career, as well as themed drink specials and surprises. 10:30 p.m. $10-$12.

The Renwick 50th Anniversary Symposium

Have you ever wondered what we can learn from a dishrag? How about what we can discover by looking at trash? Artists featured in the Renwick’s “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World” exhibition take turns answering those questions and more at a symposium celebrating the museum’s 50th anniversary. Guests curious about that Instagram-famous pink neon sign (the one that reads “This Present Moment Used to Be the Unimaginable Future”) might also get some answers; the artist behind the viral creation is giving a chat about how we make time. The program also includes group conversations and an audience Q&A session. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

District Made Bottled in Bond release party at Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Jack Rose is renowned for its enormous selection of scotch and Kentucky bourbons, but the Adams Morgan bar also stocks and celebrates whiskey made in its own backyard. District Made Spirits — the Ivy City distillery formerly known as One Eight Distilling — is set to release its Bottled in Bond bourbon and rye. Calling a whiskey “Bottled in Bond” means meeting federal standards, including requirements that the spirit has been aged in wood for a minimum of four years, unadulterated, and bottled at 100 proof. Sample these and other District Made products with distiller Alex Laufer at a tasting in Jack Rose’s Saloon. Tickets include two cocktails, spirit tastings, passed hors d’oeuvres, and cheese and charcuterie. 6 to 8 p.m. $50.

Nessa Barrett at the Anthem

Nessa Barrett’s music is a pop-rock X-ray of her psyche. Which means the music, like her mood, refuses to be static. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter first found a zealous audience on TikTok, where she now has almost 20 million followers. Songs like “Die First” and “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” are often featured on the app’s “For You” page. But Barrett’s connection with her followers goes beyond lyrics that resonate with the eternal teen angst living within us all; she’s incredibly open about how her mental health affects her art. The 16 months when she was working on “Young Forever,” which was released in 2022 by Warner Records, coincided with one of the most painful chapters of her life. And she poured that agony into her music. “I felt like I finally got comfortable enough to be as vulnerable as I was on that album,” said Barrett, who has been vocal about her borderline personality disorder and suicide attempt. “I really shared a lot of the things that come with mental health, like being upset and vulnerable or hurt and insecure and even dealing with suicidal thoughts.” 8 p.m. $45-$75.

Saturday, March 4

Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 40-year-old Ballyshaners St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the heart of Old Town Alexandria this weekend for the first time since 2020. Once again, pipe and drum bands, teams of school-aged Irish dancers, and local organizations will march down King Street, alongside classic cars, beginning at 12:15 p.m. The day also includes a “Fun Dog Show” at 11 a.m. at the corner of King and North Royal streets, with prizes for dogs in St. Patrick’s Day costumes, and a display of classic cars along North Pitt Street near King Street, beginning at 9 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Free.

Vintage Market at Songbyrd

After a successful launch at NoMa’s Songbyrd a little over a year ago, a group of local makers and vintage collectors are back for a third run at the Memories Museum pop-up. There’s more than just clothing: Expect memorabilia and music from the days of yore and chances to chat with other guests. You’ll barely miss Songbyrd’s Saturday brunch menu, but other eats and drinks are available for purchase. 4 to 10 p.m. Free.

Music HerStory Zine Workshops at the National Museum of American History

In the days before the internet, handmade magazines, or zines, fueled a sense of community among readers who lived far apart but connected over shared interests — whether that was punk rock, feminism or something else. Artist and storyteller Evan Keeling discusses the history of zines and teaches how to create your own during two workshops at the National Museum of American History’s conference center. The morning session is for families; an afternoon session is targeted at teenagers and adults. Each is scheduled to last two to three hours, and supplies are included. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free; registration required.

Fair Winds Brewing Eighth Anniversary

Lorton’s Fair Winds marks eight award-winning years in business with a birthday party that sounds more like a 10-hour festival. Alongside the tapping of the annual All Hands Barleywine Ale, there’s ax throwing, live music, food trucks, raffles and a pop-up market with new vinyl, handmade jewelry and other items. Noon to 10 p.m. Free.

Ponzi Day at Atlas Brew Works

Atlas Brew Works’ flagship IPA is named after famed swindler Charles Ponzi, but the brewery’s annual Ponzi Day party isn’t too good to be true. In honor of Ponzi’s birthday, the Ivy City taproom offers an afternoon party with pours of super-fresh, day-old Ponzi (and other brews, wine and mixed drinks) included, and pizza from Andy’s for sale. 3 to 5 p.m. $35.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Synetic Theater

Leave younger kids at home for this rendition of the classic story, which has a Gothic twist based on the French novel “La Belle et la Bête” and the 1946 film of the same name. Told from the dark perspective of the prince’s first love, it has a distinct lack of talking furniture and nostalgic musical numbers. Through April 2. $35-$65.

FitDC Women’s History Month 5K at Freedom Plaza

The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s FitDC campaign are kicking off Women’s History Month with a 5K race paying homage to Washington’s women. There’s a prerace lineup of speakers, including Bowser and three-time Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes; a race route down Pennsylvania Avenue NW; and a post-race festival with music, giveaways and vendors from D.C.-based and women-owned businesses. Expect to see Freedom Plaza adorned with quotes and pop-up exhibits tied to prominent women throughout U.S. history. Registration is free, and participants can pick up a shirt and race packet at one of three locations around the city on Thursday, or just before the race begins at the plaza. Registration at 9 a.m.; race at 10 a.m. Free.

Monkish-Mania at ChurchKey

Monkish Brewing is one of the most in-demand brewers of hazy, juicy IPAs in the country, but the Torrance, Calif., brewer’s products rarely show up on the East Coast. Unless you’re at ChurchKey this weekend, that is, where the bar is tapping nine beers, including multiple double and triple IPAs, and also selling cans to go. (Pro tip: Order your cans in advance, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday on ChurchKey’s ordering platform, because they are going to go quickly.) Noon. Free admission. Beers available in both 4-ounce and full pours.

Washington Concert Opera: ‘Nabucco’ at Lisner Auditorium

Verdi’s third opera, “Nabucco,” was scheduled for eight performances when it premiered at La Scala in March 1842 — and was extended to 57 in three months. But apart from “Va, pensiero,” the opera as a whole has become something of a rarity onstage. The Washington Concert Opera, under maestro Antony Walker, will offer a single opportunity to experience what the composer considered “the opera with which [his] artistic career really begins.” Baritone Lester Lynch will appear as the titular Babylonian king with soprano Alexandra Loutsion (Abigaille), bass Peter Volpe (Zaccaria) and tenor Andres Acosta making his WCO debut as Ismaele. 6 p.m.; preconcert talk begins at 5 p.m. $44-$114.

Sunday, March 5

Women’s History Month Sunday concert series at the National Gallery of Art

Each Sunday in May, the National Gallery’s West Garden Court comes alive with music — music composed by women and performed by gifted female artists. Emily Levin, the principal harpist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, leads off the series on March 5; on March 26, pianist Inna Faliks presents the D.C. premier of Veronika Krausas’s Master and Margarita Suite for Piano. One deviation from the schedule: On Wednesday, March 8, to mark International Women’s Day, pianist Sarah Cahill performs works stretching from the baroque period to today. (Cahill’s concert is the only one that does not require advance registration.) Sundays at 3 p.m. Free; registration required. Tickets become available 10 days before the event.

‘Piccadilly’ screening at the National Museum of Asian Art

Trailblazing Chinese American actor Anna May Wong was recently honored with her own quarter — part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program — and the National Museum of Asian Art is celebrating by screening the silent 1929 classic “Piccadilly,” with Wong in a starring role. Keyboardist Andrew Simpson provides the soundtrack in the Freer Gallery’s Meyer Auditorium. 2 p.m. Free.

Second Floor Sessions at Hank’s Oyster Bar

Every Sunday night during Women’s History Month, chef Jamie Leeds of Hank’s Oyster Bar is joined by female chefs and sommeliers for dinner parties upstairs at the Alexandria branch of Hank’s. The first edition welcomes Ruth Gresser, the founder of Pizzeria Paradiso, for a night promising seafood pizzas, baked pastas, a raw bar and other treats. 6 to 9 p.m. $65. Times and prices vary for future events.

‘Philip Guston Now’ discussion at the National Gallery of Art

National Gallery of Art senior curator Harry Cooper offers an introduction to “Philip Guston Now,” an exhibition charting Guston’s evolving artistic style over 50 years, as seen through more than 150 of the artist’s paintings and drawings. Cooper dives into the overarching themes in the exhibit, which arrives in D.C. after a controversial postponement and will make its way to London’s Tate Modern this fall. Noon to 1 p.m. Exhibition open through Aug. 27. Free; registration required.

Thick at DC9

Born in Brooklyn’s DIY scene in the 2010s, Thick is equal parts Blink-182 and Bikini Kill: straight-ahead punk reminiscent of alt-rock’s heyday. With an ear for pop melodies and a talent for harmonies, the trio is best at pumping out anthems with lyrics that lean on side-eyed sarcasm, like when aiming tired misogynistic tropes back at small-minded folks, as they do on the songs “Mansplain” and “Your Mom.” “Anger freaks me out, so I minimize a lot. But when I play Thick music, that’s the only time I feel like I can release anger in a way that is acceptable,” vocalist-guitarist Nikki Sisti told MTV. “I think anger onstage is so empowering.” 8 p.m. $15.

Monday, March 6

Washington Women in Jazz Festival

It’s been more than a decade since pianist Amy K. Bormet started the Washington Women in Jazz Festival to showcase talented local musicians, and this year, her trio kicks off a month of performances with a show at Blues Alley on March 6. Catch multiple gigs by female artists around town throughout the month, including an 18-piece big band at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, a showcase by jazz students from colleges across the Mid-Atlantic held at Mr. Henry’s and bassist Zoë Jorgenson’s trio at the Goethe-Institut. Various dates and locations. $10-$32.

Wednesday, March 8

International Women’s Day Virtual Festival with the National Museum of Women in the Arts

The National Museum of Women in the Arts is still under renovation, but celebrations for International Women’s Day continue online with a virtual festival on March 8. The all-day programming on Zoom begins with an update on the museum’s transformation and continues with a curator talk, a performance by D.C.’s women-only go-go band Be’la Dona and a cocktail demo from local mixologists. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free; registration required.

Hands-on With Quilt-Making at Phillips at THEARC

Artist Linling Lu, whose colorful concentric circles are on display at the Phillips Collection, also creates quilts inspired by her grandmother. For this event, held at the Phillips’ gallery in Congress Heights, participants are asked to bring treasured fabric and textiles — “such as fabric passed down from their grandmother” — to design original quilts, while learning about Lu’s inspiration and technique. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free; registration required.

‘Women at War’ panel at University of Maryland

Four women with ties to the art world — including a distinguished fellow at the Wilson Center and an art historian at the University of Maryland — discuss “Women at War,” a traveling exhibit currently on view at the Stanford in Washington Art Gallery in Woodley Park. Lauded by Washington Post art critic Philip Kennicott during its run in New York, the exhibition showcases works by female artists exploring a seemingly eternal war in Ukraine. 7 p.m. Free.

SHE:DC: She Night Out at Shop Made in DC

SHE:DC is Shop Made in DC’s month-long series of exhibitions, talks and pop-ups featuring female artists and makers. The program kicks off with She Night Out, a woman-only shopping event at Shop Made in DC’s Georgetown store with cocktails and food from woman-owned businesses, 15 percent discounts on art and goods made by female artists, and a gift bag featuring products from local makers of color. Admission is a $30 donation to the SHE: DC microgrant program, which provides seed funds for three women-owned businesses that have been in business for less than three years. Recipients of the microgrants will be announced at a happy hour at the end of the month. 6 to 8 p.m. $30.

