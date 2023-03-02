The 26 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, March 4

Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 40-year-old Ballyshaners St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the heart of Old Town Alexandria this weekend for the first time since 2020. Once again, pipe and drum bands, teams of school-aged Irish dancers, and local organizations will march down King Street, alongside classic cars, beginning at 12:15 p.m. The day also includes a “Fun Dog Show” at 11 a.m. at the corner of King and North Royal streets, with prizes for dogs in St. Patrick’s Day costumes, and a display of classic cars along North Pitt Street near King Street, beginning at 9 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Free.

Vintage Market at Songbyrd

After a successful launch at NoMa’s Songbyrd a little over a year ago, a group of local makers and vintage collectors are back for a third run at the Memories Museum pop-up. There’s more than just clothing: Expect memorabilia and music from the days of yore and chances to chat with other guests. You’ll barely miss Songbyrd’s Saturday brunch menu, but other eats and drinks are available for purchase. 4 to 10 p.m. Free.

Music HerStory Zine Workshops at the National Museum of American History

In the days before the internet, handmade magazines, or zines, fueled a sense of community among readers who lived far apart but connected over shared interests — whether that was punk rock, feminism or something else. Artist and storyteller Evan Keeling discusses the history of zines and teaches how to create your own during two workshops at the National Museum of American History’s conference center. The morning session is for families; an afternoon session is targeted at teenagers and adults. Each is scheduled to last two to three hours, and supplies are included. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free; registration required.

Fair Winds Brewing Eighth Anniversary

Lorton’s Fair Winds marks eight award-winning years in business with a birthday party that sounds more like a 10-hour festival. Alongside the tapping of the annual All Hands Barleywine Ale, there’s ax throwing, live music, food trucks, raffles and a pop-up market with new vinyl, handmade jewelry and other items. Noon to 10 p.m. Free.

Ponzi Day at Atlas Brew Works

Atlas Brew Works’ flagship IPA is named after famed swindler Charles Ponzi, but the brewery’s annual Ponzi Day party isn’t too good to be true. In honor of Ponzi’s birthday, the Ivy City taproom offers an afternoon party with pours of super-fresh, day-old Ponzi (and other brews, wine and mixed drinks) included, and pizza from Andy’s for sale. 3 to 5 p.m. $35.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Synetic Theater

Leave younger kids at home for this rendition of the classic story, which has a Gothic twist based on the French novel “La Belle et la Bête” and the 1946 film of the same name. Told from the dark perspective of the prince’s first love, it has a distinct lack of talking furniture and nostalgic musical numbers. Through April 2. $35-$65.

FitDC Women’s History Month 5K at Freedom Plaza

The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s FitDC campaign are kicking off Women’s History Month with a 5K race paying homage to Washington’s women. There’s a prerace lineup of speakers, including Bowser and three-time Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes; a race route down Pennsylvania Avenue NW; and a post-race festival with music, giveaways and vendors from D.C.-based and women-owned businesses. Expect to see Freedom Plaza adorned with quotes and pop-up exhibits tied to prominent women throughout U.S. history. Registration is free, and participants can pick up a shirt and race packet at one of three locations around the city on Thursday, or just before the race begins at the plaza. Registration at 9 a.m.; race at 10 a.m. Free.

Monkish-Mania at ChurchKey

Monkish Brewing is one of the most in-demand brewers of hazy, juicy IPAs in the country, but the Torrance, Calif., brewer’s products rarely show up on the East Coast. Unless you’re at ChurchKey this weekend, that is, where the bar is tapping nine beers, including multiple double and triple IPAs, and also selling cans to go. (Pro tip: Order your cans in advance, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday on ChurchKey’s ordering platform, because they are going to go quickly.) Noon. Free admission. Beers available in both 4-ounce and full pours.

Washington Concert Opera: ‘Nabucco’ at Lisner Auditorium

Verdi’s third opera, “Nabucco,” was scheduled for eight performances when it premiered at La Scala in March 1842 — and was extended to 57 in three months. But apart from “Va, pensiero,” the opera as a whole has become something of a rarity onstage. The Washington Concert Opera, under maestro Antony Walker, will offer a single opportunity to experience what the composer considered “the opera with which [his] artistic career really begins.” Baritone Lester Lynch will appear as the titular Babylonian king with soprano Alexandra Loutsion (Abigaille), bass Peter Volpe (Zaccaria) and tenor Andres Acosta making his WCO debut as Ismaele. 6 p.m.; preconcert talk begins at 5 p.m. $44-$114.