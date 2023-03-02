Biden not expected to veto GOP resolution blocking D.C. crime bill, Manchin says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden told Senate Democrats in a closed-door meeting Thursday that he will not veto a GOP-led resolution that would block D.C.’s major revision of its outdated criminal sentencing laws if the resolution passes in Congress this month, according to sources familiar with his remarks and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).

Manchin said Biden told the group he would not veto the D.C. disapproval resolution, prompting Manchin to clap loudly. “I guess he thinks it’s … a bridge too far,” he said.

Biden’s decision not to intervene means Congress may block D.C. legislation for the first time in more than 30 years, which would represent a remarkable moment for a city that has gone full-throttle on pushing Democrats to unite behind D.C. statehood in recent years.

The Senate is preparing to vote on a resolution disapproving of D.C.’s Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, which drastically changes how criminal acts are defined and sentenced in D.C. But the vote has been politically fraught for Democrats, who have been hammered by Republicans in recent elections with soft-on-crime attacks. Republicans have taken aim at provisions in the bill that reduce maximum penalties of certain crimes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Tyler Pager contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article