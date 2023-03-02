College Park mayor resigns amid arrest on child porn charges

Listen Gift Article Share

The mayor of College Park, Md., was arrested Thursday morning and has been charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Patrick Wojahn, the 47-year-old mayor of the town that hosts the University of Maryland campus, resigned from his post Wednesday night ahead of the arrest, the city said in a statement.

Wojahn was elected as the city’s mayor in 2015 and before that he had served on the city council since 2007. Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a special election can be held, the city’s statement said.

In his resignation letter to the city council and city manager, released publicly on Thursday by the city, Wojahn wrote that the Prince George’s County Police Department had executed a search warrant on his home on Feb. 28 as part of an “ongoing police investigation.”

“I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement,” Wojahn wrote in the letter. “While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

Wojahn said he was “stepping away to deal with his own mental health."

In a statement about Wojahn’s arrest, the Prince George’s police department said that National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged detectives to a social media account operating in the county that was in possession of and distributing suspected child pornography. The image and videos had been uploaded to the social account in January 2023, police said. Investigators with the police department linked the account to Wojahn, authorities said, and searched his College Park home in late February.

Prince George’s police took custody of several cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer, authorities said.

Wojahn was arrested early Thursday morning, police said. He has been charged with 40 misdemeanor counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 felony counts of distribution of child exploitative material. Wojahn is being held at the Prince George’s County jail.

