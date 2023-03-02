Judge dismisses part of tax lawsuit against MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A judge has dismissed part of a major lawsuit by D.C.’s attorney general that sought tens of millions of dollars from a former tech CEO and bitcoin investor who officials allege failed to pay city income taxes for years and bragged about it, according to court records. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The high-profile case against former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor was the first brought under a revised D.C. law that city officials hope will allow them to collect millions in unpaid taxes, plus damages, from wealthy tax cheats.

But D.C. Superior Court Judge Yvonne Williams ruled the city failed to meet the criteria to bring a claim under D.C.’s False Claims Act in the first test of the law in court. If the legal action had been successful, D.C. might have collected as much as $150 million from Saylor.

Williams ruled D.C. can still pursue the part of the lawsuit seeking $25 million in alleged unpaid taxes, additional interest and penalties the city contends Saylor avoided by claiming to live elsewhere while actually residing in the District between 2005 and 2021.

Saylor says he is a resident of Florida and denies any wrongdoing in legal filings. His attorneys did not respond to a request for comment on the judge’s ruling, but Saylor said in a previous statement Florida is “the center of my personal and family life.”

The Office of D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb, which inherited the case from his predecessor Karl A. Racine, did not indicate in a statement whether the city would pursue an appeal of the judge’s ruling or other legal recourses.

“The Office of Attorney General will hold accountable any tax-evading individuals or businesses, which includes pursuit of the claims involving Mr. Saylor’s unfulfilled tax burden,” the statement read. “With respect to the decision on the False Claims Act claims, we are considering our legal options.”

The case began in April 2021 when unidentified whistleblowers filed a complaint under D.C.’s recently revised False Claims Act, which allows citizens to file lawsuits against alleged tax cheats and keep a portion of any proceeds that are later recovered. The whistleblowers stood to collect as much as $25 million.

The complaint provided a revealing look at the life of a man who the whistleblowers allege is “arguably the wealthiest person in the District.”

It detailed how Saylor combined three Georgetown penthouses into a single 7,000-square-foot luxury residence, threw “near nightly” parties on his multiple yachts, and alleged he boasted to associates that they were “fools” if they did not buy a home in Florida and claim to live there as he did. The state has no income tax.

Saylor shot to fame in the late ’90s as CEO of the Virginia-based data analytics company, MicroStrategy. He earned billions before the company was ensnared in scandal and its value cratered. He managed to return the company to profitability and has recently reinvented himself as a major investor in bitcoin.

Saylor sank a large chunk of his personal fortune into the cryptocurrency and used MicroStrategy reserves and loans to turn the company into one of the largest corporate shareholders of bitcoin. He resigned as CEO of MicroStrategy in August.

Racine took over the whistleblowers’ lawsuit in the fall, which is allowed under the False Claims Act, and named MicroStrategy as a co-defendant on the alleged violation of the False Claims Act.

The city’s lawsuit alleges Saylor carried out a brazen scheme to defraud the city aided by MicroStrategy, which denies any wrongdoing. The lawsuit claims Saylor eventually went so far as to obtain a driver’s license and registering to vote in Florida.

“Since at least 2012, Saylor has bragged to his confidants about his successful plan to create the illusion of residing in Florida in order to evade the District’s personal income taxes,” according to the lawsuit.

Racine’s lawsuit against Saylor was widely covered in the media. Before Racine left office, he said the case resulted in a number of tips about alleged tax evasion by wealthy D.C. residents. The office, now under Schwalb’s leadership, has yet to file any other False Claims Act tax lawsuit that originated from whistleblowers.

Saylor and MicroStrategy’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit late last year on various grounds, including an argument that the city failed to show Saylor had affirmatively filed a “record, claim or statement” about his taxes in D.C. as required under the False Claims Act. The attorney general’s office argued that was not necessary to pursue the claim.

Williams sided with Saylor and dismissed the claims under the False Claims Act.

Michael Ronickher, a D.C. attorney who handles whistleblower complaints, said D.C. lawmakers may want to clarify the False Claims Act statute to avoid future legal snags over similar questions.

“There is clearly enough ambiguity that it should be cleaned up,” Ronickher said.

