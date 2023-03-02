Man fatally stabbed at Petworth library, police say

A man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance Thursday night as he sat at a computer inside a library in Northwest Washington, D.C. police said.
A group of library patrons who witnessed the attack jumped on the assailant, disarmed him and held him until police arrived, Benedict said. Police recovered a knife at the scene and took a man into custody, he said, adding that there is no threat to the community.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was dead at the scene, Benedict said. Both the victim and the assailant were know to each other and were believed to be experiencing homelessness, he said.