Man fatally stabbed at Petworth library, police say

Updated March 2, 2023 at 8:41 p.m. EST|Published March 2, 2023 at 8:04 p.m. EST
A man was found unconscious and not breathing after a stabbing reported at D.C. Public Library's Petworth branch. (Clarence Williams/TWP)

A man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance Thursday night as he sat at a computer inside a library in Northwest Washington, D.C. police said.

Police were called to the D.C. Public Library’s Petworth branch in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue NW about 7 p.m., where they found the victim wounded in the neck, according to Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

A group of library patrons who witnessed the attack jumped on the assailant, disarmed him and held him until police arrived, Benedict said. Police recovered a knife at the scene and took a man into custody, he said, adding that there is no threat to the community.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was dead at the scene, Benedict said. Both the victim and the assailant were know to each other and were believed to be experiencing homelessness, he said.

