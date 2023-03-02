Man fatally stabbed at Petworth library, police say

Police were called to the D.C. Public Library’s Petworth branch in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue NW about 7 p.m., where they found the victim wounded in the neck, according to Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

A man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance Thursday night as he sat at a computer inside a library in Northwest Washington, D.C. police said.

A group of library patrons who witnessed the attack jumped on the assailant, disarmed him and held him until police arrived, Benedict said. Police recovered a knife at the scene and took a man into custody, he said, adding that there is no threat to the community.