Both victims, who were described only as male, were found outdoors with gunshot wounds.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Police began investigating the incident after being called to the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro about 8:40 p.m., police officials said.

Two teenagers were fatally shot Thursday night in a neighborhood in the Upper Marlboro, Md., area, Prince George’s police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.