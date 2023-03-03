Amazon says it is pausing construction at HQ2 in Arlington

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amazon will pause construction at the second headquarters it is building in Arlington, the company confirmed Friday, adding delays to a multiyear plan to bring 25,000 employees to its new offices in Northern Virginia as it cuts jobs elsewhere in the country. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The tech giant said it has hired more than 8,000 employees for the campus and plans in June to formally open Met Park, the first phase of construction in Arlington. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) But PenPlace, its larger and second phase, would be put on hold.

“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, said in a statement.

After a decade of explosive growth, Amazon’s expansion began to wane and the company confirmed earlier this year that it was laying off 18,000 workers in its corporate workforce. Big tech companies, including Facebook, Google and Microsoft, all announced major job cuts in the past several months as the pandemic boom the companies experienced began to slow.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said that the construction pause was not related to job cuts in Northern Virginia.

Amazon announced last month that it would require workers to work from the office at least three days per week, after previously giving more latitude to departments to decide what worked best for them. The decision pleased officials in downtown Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, who hoped it could reinvigorate the area, which has had subdued foot traffic since the pandemic began.

But the company has also signaled its need for less office space as its growth slowed and work-from-home became more common. The Seattle Times reported that the company is letting a lease lapse for one of its offices in downtown Seattle and moving about 2,000 workers into existing offices.

