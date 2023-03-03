Arlington, Alexandria budget proposals would boost pay for first responders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First responders in Arlington and Alexandria would get a pay increase under spending plans that seek to balance unexpectedly high revenue with high expenses from inflation and other rising costs. The proposed spending plans, presented late last month, are among the first in decades in Virginia to fund compensation increases hammered out through collective bargaining. That process was banned for the state’s public-sector unions from 1977 until 2021, when both localities led the way in bringing this practice back to what was long an anti-union state.

Real estate assessments increased more than officials had expected, which meant that both suburbs could put more money toward areas such as affordable housing and environmental sustainability. But other financial pressures — including empty office buildings in Arlington’s commercial corridors — required some administrative and staff cuts to make enough room for the new spending, officials said.

The spending plans in both localities would keep tax rates steady, although homeowners would see an increase in their annual real estate tax bills because of rising assessments.

Alexandria City Manager James F. Parajon unveiled a $881 million budget proposal Tuesday evening that incorporated wage increases from two union agreements he said indicated cautious optimism in the city’s finances.

The budget represents a 5 percent increase in spending compared with the current fiscal year, which ends in June. City schools would receive $258.7 million, an increase of $9.9 million — or 4 percent — compared with last year.

Parajon’s spending plan would freeze Alexandria’s residential tax rate at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, but rising property values mean the average homeowner would still pay $239 more on their annual real estate tax bill. (The average single-family house in the city is assessed at $940,375, while the average condo is assessed at $407,616.)

The city’s unexpectedly high real estate assessments, as well as $4.6 million in administrative cost-cutting measures, wiped away a projected $17 million budget gap, he said. That allowed Parajon to include 41 new full-time positions.

“You’ve got to think about choices. You’ve got to think about what are your strongest needs and then make those judgments, recognizing that are certain things you’re not going to pay for,” Parajon said during a presentation before the city council Tuesday night.

The largest addition to city staff consists of 25 firefighter positions, which are meant to reduce constraints on existing staff members.

Fire union leaders had argued that those staffing needs had pushed out employees and strained the fire department’s response to a string of incidents. The new hires were negotiated during collective bargaining but are largely funded by federal grants.

Wage adjustments and other increases negotiated through collective bargaining are estimated at $8.1 million. Alexandria officials approved bargaining agreements with the police union in November and the firefighters union in January.

Those deals include 2 percent pay scale adjustments for police officers and firefighters as well as reclassifications of specific positions. Parajon’s budget proposal provides a similar adjustment for city employees who were not covered by those agreements.

The budget does not appear to change funding for school resource officers, a persistent topic of debate in Alexandria amid violent incidents involving teenagers. (A study group put together by the city’s school board suggested this week to continue these police positions beyond their contract, which expires this spring.)

Parajon’s plan would also set aside $60,000 to begin the process of renaming three city streets among the dozens in Alexandria that bear the names of Confederate military leaders. If the plan is approved, a committee of city lawmakers would pick one major thoroughfare and two minor streets for renaming.

In Arlington, County Manager Mark Schwartz said his proposed $1.54 billion budget would also fund wage increases that had been agreed upon in collective bargaining with police officers, firefighters and a smaller group of employees classified as service/labor/trades.

Although these collective bargaining agreements all remain tentative, the county’s Democratic-majority lawmakers had directed Schwartz to fully fund those tentative agreements.

The proposed budget would push up wages by 10 percent for police and 8.5 percent for sheriff’s deputies. Firefighters, service/labor/trades workers and nonunion county employees would receive a 4.5 percent wage increase as well as a $2,000 bonus.

All wages for unionized employees were determined in collective bargaining through arbitration awards or agreements, Schwartz said last week. But the increases were also the city’s response to what he described as a difficult climate for recruiting and retaining first responders.

Even after significant wage increases in last year’s budget, Arlington is still struggling to retain public safety employees who might prefer to live in less costly parts of Northern Virginia. “So, it’s a challenge for us,” he said.

Schwartz’s spending plan represents a 2.8 percent increase from the current fiscal year, which runs through June. It also sets aside nearly $608 million for Arlington’s public schools, marking a 4 percent increase over the current budget.

County lawmakers tentatively voted to freeze the property tax rate at $1.013 per $100, although they could still lower it before a final vote later this year. However, rising assessments mean that the average homeowner would end up paying $353 more in annual real estate taxes.

Residents may also expect to pay about $100 more annually in trash collection fees, which Schwartz said were affected by a tight labor market and surging costs.

“When the trucks come around every morning to pick up everybody’s waste, they have staffing issues. They have to pay their people more. They have fixed costs for fuel. And then we also have folded in the outrageous the cost we have to pay for our recycling,” he said.

A projected budget shortfall of more than $30 million did not materialize in Arlington, thanks in part to unexpectedly high tax revenue because of higher residential real estate assessments.

While the county’s commercial office spaces are at a record high vacancy of more than 22.1 percent and commercial assessments have dropped, construction of new multifamily residential buildings meant corresponding tax revenue from those properties did not fall.

Still, Schwartz proposed budget cuts of $5.6 million, which would eliminate 20.3 positions, to balance the budget. These positions, including an auditor in the County Board office, are either vacant or set to become vacant after employees retire this year.

