D.C. says it will close its covid centers, citing a decline in cases

D.C. public health officials plan to close the city’s eight covid centers on March 31 because of a drop in new infections and the widespread availability of vaccines and home testing kits, according to a D.C. Health statement released Friday.
The closures come as the federal government prepares for the May 11 expiration of national emergencies to combat the coronavirus.
The District opened its covid centers — one-stop shops for free vaccinations, tests and masks for all residents — at the height of the pandemic more than a year ago. Most pharmacies and doctor’s offices now provide the same service, D.C. Health officials said as they explained their decision.
The covid centers provided more than 1 million masks, more than 80,000 doses of coronavirus and flu vaccines, and 400,000 rapid tests, District data shows.
Free at-home tests, local testing sites and vaccines are still available to all residents through the federal government.