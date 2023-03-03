D.C. says it will close its covid centers, citing a decline in cases

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. public health officials plan to close the city’s eight covid centers on March 31 because of a drop in new infections and the widespread availability of vaccines and home testing kits, according to a D.C. Health statement released Friday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight District officials on Tuesday stopped offering free rapid tests and self-service PCR tests at libraries and senior centers.

The closures come as the federal government prepares for the May 11 expiration of national emergencies to combat the coronavirus.

The District opened its covid centers — one-stop shops for free vaccinations, tests and masks for all residents — at the height of the pandemic more than a year ago. Most pharmacies and doctor’s offices now provide the same service, D.C. Health officials said as they explained their decision.

The covid centers provided more than 1 million masks, more than 80,000 doses of coronavirus and flu vaccines, and 400,000 rapid tests, District data shows.

Free at-home tests, local testing sites and vaccines are still available to all residents through the federal government.

GiftOutline Gift Article