A handyman went missing. His dismembered body was found in a backyard.

For 91 days, the gray Jeep Cherokee with Maryland plates sat parked outside a pale yellow duplex on Kearny Street in Northeast Washington's Brookland neighborhood, gathering dust and a single $50 parking ticket. Its front passenger window had been shattered during a string of vehicle break-ins on the block. Missing was its driver, Abdulio Arias-Lopez, a handyman who had in past years patched holes in the roof of the duplex, replaced the gutters and rebuilt the front wooden steps. He was supposed to paint the kitchen on Nov. 4, but the woman who owned the home would later tell authorities he never showed up — even though they exchanged texts that morning.

Three months later, D.C. police said the homeowner’s brother, who lived in the basement, led them to a gruesome scene in a tangle of bamboo in the secluded backyard: a black trash bag with a red drawstring, filled with the remains of a dismembered body.

The discovery roiled the Brookland neighborhood, even before the full horror of what happened was made public.

On Feb. 3, police revealed someone had discovered decomposed human remains in the home’s yard, but they called the case merely a “death investigation” and said nothing of the bag or the dismemberment. Neighbors watched with increasing anxiety as homicide detectives, forensic experts, medical examiners, cadaver dogs and an urban forestry team scoured the yard. Emergency vehicles clogged the streets. The gray Jeep with the broken window was towed away.

“Does anyone have any more intel/updates on what was found and where?” a resident asked in a private neighborhood Facebook group. Another weighed in: “yea, this is a brace yourself one. i’ve never seen such a police presence in our community in the last 10 years since this started unfolding.”

For nearly two weeks, authorities said nothing. Then, on Feb. 15, police said in court documents that the man who lived in the home and had earlier professed to finding the remains — 32-year-old Lavaughn Barnes — offered detectives a different story. He had killed Arias-Lopez, a 59-year-old immigrant from Guatemala who worked as a local handyman, and left some of his remains in his backyard.

“I did it,” police said Barnes told them, according to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

He was charged with second-degree murder. At a court hearing, Barnes’s attorney, Anthony Matthews of the D.C. Public Defender Service, questioned the reliability of his client’s statements to police and argued that authorities lacked probable cause to make an arrest. Matthews did not respond to an interview request; Barnes’s next court hearing is March 29.

Efforts to reach the woman who owns the Kearny Street home — who is one of Barnes’s sisters — were not successful. She has not been charged with any crime and is not alleged to have done anything wrong.

With the arrest, neighbors’ worst fears were realized, perhaps surpassed. Inside the trash bag, police said in court documents, investigators found a man’s torso — missing a head and arms, which they believe had been hacked off, thrown in the trash and hauled away to a landfill. Only the “mummified” remains of a skeleton remained, police said.

For no reason other than the delusional thoughts of his assailant, authorities said in court documents, it appeared Arias-Lopez had been killed and dismembered with an ax in the basement and backyard of the home he had come to paint on Nov. 4.

‘Strong-handed and strong-minded’

By mid-November, Louis Johnson was growing worried.

The 1998 Jeep he owned, which he said he used jointly with Arias-Lopez, was missing. He knew his friend of 15 years had taken the vehicle to a job earlier that month, but he and the vehicle had not returned.

Johnson, 69, who lives in Maryland and does handyman work part-time, said in an interview with the Washington Post that he went to a police station in D.C. to file a missing-person report and met with two detectives. He said they took his information but told him they could not take a formal report because only relatives or roommates could declare someone missing. A police spokesman said that is not D.C. police’s policy and could not locate a record of Johnson’s meeting with police.

Johnson said he was able to file a missing-person report with Montgomery County police. But a spokeswoman for the agency, Shiera Goff, said detectives did not have enough information to investigate.

“The complainant said he had not heard from his friend for two weeks, but wasn’t able to provide police with a date of birth, home address or other personal information,” Goff said in an email. “He also didn’t know if he had family living in the area.”

She said an officer ran the man’s name through a national police database, Goff said, “with negative results.”

Authorities have not conclusively identified Arias-Lopez as the victim, although they named him in court records. Those records say Barnes identified Arias-Lopez as the man he killed. The D.C. medical examiner has not ruled how the man died, but police said they are treating the death as a homicide. A D.C. police spokesman said detectives are in contact with Arias-Lopez’s family and are working with them and the medical examiner to positively identify the remains.

Arias-Lopez’s family appears to be from Santa María Ixhuatán, near Guatemala’s Pacific coast, according to a 2018 obituary notice for Arias-Lopez’s father. Some relatives live or have lived in Lexington, Neb., a town of about 10,000 people on Interstate 80, about 220 miles west of Omaha. A relative reached in Lexington said the family did not wish to be interviewed.

Details of Arias-Lopez’s life have been difficult to ascertain. There are few public records with his name. Johnson said Arias-Lopez told him his father had once run a trucking company in Guatemala. Those who knew him said he had two passions — work and religion.

Police said in court records that Arias-Lopez had worked for a current and former residents on Kearny Street. Many people in the neighborhood declined interview requests. Police said that Barnes told them he tossed some of the victim’s personal items into the bag with the head and arms that he threw away.

Johnson said he first met Arias-Lopez about 15 years ago at a cultural event at a Christian church near the Columbia Heights neighborhood. He said they became friends and he joined Arias-Lopez at times doing home improvement work in the area, including building wooden seats for a hookah lounge in Silver Spring.

Johnson said he helped Arias-Lopez move several times, most recently a few years ago into a rooming house off Georgia Avenue where another man who attended the church also lived. He said he did not know where Arias-Lopez lived at the time he was killed, although he said the handyman had in the past received mail at a Wheaton area home Johnson’s family owns. Johnson said Arias-Lopez also had a post office box.

“He was a very friendly, talkative person,” Johnson said of Arias-Lopez. “He was strong-handed and strong-minded. He could do almost anything in home improvement. He loved to talk and tell stories of his time in Guatemala.”

Johnson’s wife, Brenda, said Arias-Lopez “was just living his full life and working hard.” She said he had few friends and devoted his time to his job, describing him as a “meticulous worker” and devout Christian.

Brenda Johnson said that Arias-Lopez had a stubborn streak that some found off-putting, but his close friends knew he was a perfectionist. “He wanted to do everything perfect, the right way,” she said. “He led a very disciplined life. He was a peaceful guy.”

Another friend, Henry Mungai, 50, said he met Arias-Lopez through church and also helped him on some construction jobs. “He was extremely sensitive to being fair,” Mungai said. “Even when he worked, he told me he wanted to make people happy, more than getting the money. He wanted to do something he was proud of.”

Mungai said Arias-Lopez was proud of his parents and sister but didn’t provide many details about his life. He had few hobbies, Mungai said, and enjoyed spending his personal time talking about faith. “He was very strong and animated when talking about religion,” he said.

Louis Johnson said that the two worked together at least three times in recent years at the Kearny Street house and that Arias-Lopez worked there at other times by himself. Johnson said that he usually dealt with Barnes’s sister and that Barnes remained quietly in the background during their visits. He recalled the house as being worn but not in bad condition overall. Police said in court documents the house “showed signs of neglect with a dilapidated ground level deck” on the back.

Johnson said he assumed police had been looking for Arias-Lopez after he reported him missing in Montgomery County. He had driven around looking for his friend but did not stop on Kearny Street, where he might have seen his missing Jeep.

“I should have,” Johnson said.

On Feb. 4, Johnson said, a D.C. police detective told him they had found his Jeep but did not tell him they had also found human remains a day earlier. He said he gave police a key to the vehicle.

The next day, Johnson said, he drove to Kearny Street and met with Barnes’s sister, who told him about what her brother had found in the backyard.

Johnson said he thought, “There was a 90 percent chance it was Abdulio.”

‘Why would you do this to me?’

Arias-Lopez arrived at the Kearny Street house the morning of Nov. 4 and met with Barnes, the only one home at the time, to begin his painting job, police alleged in court documents.

They were in the living room when Arias-Lopez turned his back, the documents say. Barnes told investigators that is when he pulled out a stun gun and fired it at the back of the handyman’s head, the documents say.

The victim fell to the floor, blood spilling from a gash in his head.

“Why would you do this to me?” Barnes said Arias-Lopez asked, according to the court documents.

Barnes told police he then kicked and punched the victim, and dragged him down the stairs to his living quarters in the basement, according to the documents. He said he started to clean the living room, kitchen and basement stairs, then left the house to buy an ax at a hardware store, the documents say.

It is unclear when the victim died. According to the arrest affidavit, Barnes said he returned and beheaded Arias-Lopez with the ax, then dragged the rest of the body outside, near the basement stairs, where he cut off the arms. He told police he hid the remains in the trash bag.

Police said Barnes threw away his own shoes and washed his clothes.

Barnes’s sister told police she assumed Arias-Lopez never showed up at the house. It appears no one other than Johnson went looking for the handyman. Police did not address in the court documents whether the sister noticed blood or other signs that a disturbance had occurred in the home.

Authorities described the basement where Barnes lived as orderly. Bins filled with clothes were stacked against a wall, and an old washer was pushed against the door that leads outside, as if barricading the entrance. Handles from a knife and a machete protruded from a gray bin on top of the washer, police said. A large roll of plastic wrap was nearby, along with mops, a broom and cleaning liquid.

Barnes’s sister told police that on the morning of Feb. 3, she sent her brother outside to clear the backyard. He reported that he smelled a foul odor and found the remains. He and his sister separately called police.

The arrest affidavit says Barnes’s sister showed investigators text messages she exchanged with Arias-Lopez at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 4. A text she sent him at 11:08 a.m. went unanswered. She said that she was not home at the time but that her brother was home to meet the handyman. Police said Barnes told them he had last seen Arias-Lopez on Nov. 4 and denied having any problems with him or hurting anyone.

Police said the sister directed them to the Jeep parked out front. Inside, police said, they found an expired Guatemalan passport in the name of “Obdulio Arias Lopez” and black trash bags with red pull strings.

Police said in the court documents that cadaver dogs found suspected blood in the yard and on the back porch. Authorities said they also found blood on the basement door. Police said they used Hemastix strips in the basement to detect blood not easily visible. They said they found evidence of blood near a floor drain, in footprints on the basement stairs and on duct tape used to seal a door. They said they also found a bloody fingerprint.

A short time later, police said, Barnes’s sister called the lead homicide detective and said her brother had made cryptic comments about God wanting him to be truthful. The detective returned to the house and questioned Barnes, according to the court document, and he requested an attorney and mental health counseling.

Police said Barnes told them “he just felt bad.”

Police did not arrest him, instead seeking additional evidence and findings of DNA tests on the blood and body.

On Feb. 15, police said, Barnes’s sister called the detective again, this time saying her brother wanted to “turn himself in.” Police said they found Barnes at a shelter.

Police said in the arrest affidavit that Barnes told the detective he felt sick about what happened and that “he has repented to God for his actions.” Police said he provided investigators with a detailed account of the killing.

Asked why he targeted Arias-Lopez, police said Barnes answered that “he felt angry and upset for unknown reasons, as if a black cloud was over his head.”

Barnes told police that after firing the stun gun into the back of Arias-Lopez’s head on Nov. 4, he blacked out. He said that when he came to, he thought, “What the hell did I just do?”

Razzan Nakhlawi, Luz Lazo, Emily Davies and Omari Daniels contributed to this report.

