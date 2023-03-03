Demonstrators mourn man fatally shot by Fairfax police near Tysons mall

Listen Gift Article Share

About a hundred people wearing ponchos and jackets huddled together in the rain Friday night outside the Fairfax County Government Center, lighting battery powered candles and demanding justice for an unarmed Black man fatally shot by county police the week before. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Activists, residents and family members gathered to mourn 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson — who was shot and killed by Fairfax County police near Tysons Corner Center last week. Speakers pressed for an independent investigation, and for police to release body-camera footage.

“Timothy was a son, a father, a grandson, uncle, a cousin,” said his mother, Melissa Johnson. “If you knew him, you would love him. He might get on your nerves, but you were going to love him and I just want him to be remembered.”

Police have released few details of what prompted a Fairfax County uniformed officer and a plainclothes officer to fire at Timothy Johnson, who was suspected of stealing designer sunglasses at the shopping center. Police said the two officers attempted to stop Johnson after the suspected theft, but he ran away. The officers chased him on foot into a wooded area, where they told him to get on the ground and then fired, authorities said.

Police said Johnson was shot in the chest once and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

Carl Crews, an attorney for the Johnson family, noted derisively that police had not found Johnson to be armed — even after spending significant time searching for a weapon.

“You may recall on February the 22nd or 23rd that there were police on their hands and knees in the ground, searching for a gun that never was there,” he said. Noticing some signs in the crowd that said, “Justice for Timothy Johnson,” he urged the crowd to repeat the phrase in a chant.

Vernon Walton, a pastor at First Baptist Church of Vienna, cited recent high-profile fatal shootings of people by police officers that sparked demonstrations across the country, and asked those gathered to make the same show of outrage for Johnson.

“Today, we look for you to stand with us in solidarity at the senseless killing of Timothy Johnson,” Walton said.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said at an earlier news conference that Johnson had a violent criminal history and was known to law enforcement in the region. Melissa Johnson previously decried how Davis described her son, who she said was a father of two and hoped to one day start his own clothing line. She said Friday she was trying to be patient and wait for the investigation to finish.

Advertisement

The Fairfax County branch of the NAACP, which created a GoFundMe for the Johnson family, said police’s use of force against Johnson was not justified, regardless of his history.

“The tragic killing of Mr. Johnson reminds us once again how unjust America’s policing truly is,” said Michelle Leete, the Fairfax County NAACP president. “The facts as we know them signal that the officers’ actions were entirely out of step with FCPD’s Use of Force policy.”

In 2022, the Fairfax County Police Department recorded six “officer-involved shootings,” a term the department uses to refer to cases in which an officer discharges a firearm at a person or occupied vehicle, according to county data. That was the highest number since 2013, when there were three officer-involved shootings.

Officials said Friday that the Police Executive Research Forum, an independent research organization that focuses on policing issues, would examine all Fairfax County police shootings that have occurred between 2021 and 2022, identifying potential patterns, deficiencies or trends. Police said the group would not be conducting “a focused, independent examination” of Timothy Johnson’s killing, but would instead broadly examine all recent incidents in which an individual was shot by county officers.

Advertisement

Police have yet to identify the officers who shot Johnson but said they would do so by Saturday, based on the department’s policy. The uniformed officer involved in the shooting wore a body camera, which recorded footage of the incident. The department’s policy is to release body-camera footage within 30 days of a police shooting. Lt. Jim Curry said the department would work to release the footage as soon as possible without negatively impacting its investigation. Crews, the Johnson family attorney, called on the department to share it with Johnson’s relatives immediately.

“The Johnson family needs to see the unedited footage of the body-worn camera — and they need to see it now,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article