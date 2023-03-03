Friday seemed one of the moister, chillier, breezier days of 2023

In this mild winter, Friday seemed to be one of Washington’s dampest, chilliest, breeziest, and possibly even gloomiest, days of the year.
Between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., the thermometer failed to climb above 43, amid mist, rain and fog, which may be the natural constituents of gloom.
As raindrops spattered, dripped and pattered, chill Friday seemed to urge huddling into greatcoats, if we had them, and heading home to warm fires, if we could make them, while trying to recall when and where such weather regularly occurred.