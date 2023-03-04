Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eero Saarinen’s design for Dulles International Airport clearly included a spherical embellishment on the top of the control tower. At some point, maybe in the ’70s or ’80s, the airport authority changed it to a flat disc, which did not fit the design of the airport. More recently, the sphere has been restored to its former glory and the airport now looks complete again. Do you know who was responsible for the effort to restore the tower to its intended aesthetic design? I would send a thank you.

— Tom deButts, Delaplane, Va.

We’re going to learn a new word today: radome. It’s a combination of “radar” and “dome” and it’s the cover that encloses radar equipment, protecting it from the elements.

When Dulles opened in 1962, it was one of the first airports to have ground control radar: invisible beams that sweep over the runways and taxiways, telling airport personnel where taxiing planes and service vehicles are, even when visibility is obscured. Even today, it seems like a type of magic.

Saarinen’s design for the airport — the graceful terminal building reminiscent of a wing; the tower shaped like a pagoda — was a hit from the start. “As futuristic in concept as the jet air age it will serve,” wrote The Washington Post.

Advertisement

“Marvelous,” proclaimed artist William Walton, a friend of John and Jackie Kennedy who would go on to chair the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts. “Very exciting.” (In 1978 the terminal was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.)

The inflatable plastic radome served a utilitarian purpose but it was nicely proportioned: a 17-foot-diameter ball atop a 160-foot tower.

There were some problems. In rainstorms, the radome leaked. The Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization alleged that the plastic skin would become waterlogged, blocking radar waves. In January 1978, two airliners nearly collided in a heavy fog, a problem, PATCO said, caused by the glitchy radome.

The union alleged the FAA had refused to “take corrective action for two years because the required change would detract from the aesthetic appearance of the tower.” At first, the FAA denied this, then it admitted that the look of the radome was important.

In the summer of 1978, the FAA decided to replace the Dulles radome with a hard plastic dome from Andrews Air Force Base. Alas, after the dome was lifted by a helicopter, it cracked. The whole thing dropped to the ground from a height of 100 feet and shattered. The FAA decided to get a dome from Oklahoma.

At some point, the FAA decided to forget about aesthetics and go with function over form. Rather than an orb, it installed a radome that was flat at the top and was described as looking like an upside-down cup and saucer.

Advertisement

This was ASDE-2, the second iteration of the airport’s air surface detection equipment. It was replaced around 1993 with ASDE-3. There was nothing remotely orblike about this radome. It was flat, resembling a white flying saucer or a puffy Frisbee.

This radome probably bothered the purists more than any other. It threw off the tower’s proportions.

By 2007, any radome on the original Dulles tower was unnecessary. That was the year the airport’s new air traffic control tower, or ATCT, opened. It’s the even taller spire at the southern edge of the complex. In 2008, Dulles became the 12th U.S. airport to begin using ASDE-X, which uses radar and satellite technology to track vehicles and aircraft on the ground.

The FAA oversees the controllers who work in the ATCT. They’re the ones who monitor planes in the air. Ground control is handled at Dulles by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority personnel working in two shorter towers.

Answer Man recently toured the original Dulles tower, mothballed since 2007. The equipment has been removed, but there’s still a vintage “Airport”-the-movie vibe about it. Angled panels — dusty now from disuse — ring the square space. Large windows shaded by purplish blinds overlook all directions.

There were plans to reuse the space — it would make a cool museum or restaurant — but that hasn’t happened. It would take a lot to prepare it for visitors and would be a security challenge. But in 2013, MWAA arranged to put a new, round radome in place — installed with a crane this time, not a helicopter.

It is purely cosmetic, intended to echo the original 1962 design. It looks rather handsome.

GiftOutline Gift Article