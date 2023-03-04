Fairfax Police identify officers involved in fatal Tysons shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax County Police on Saturday identified the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man near Tysons Corner Center last month as Sgt. Wesley Shifflett and Officer First Class James Sadler.

Shifflett, a seven-year veteran of the department, and Sadler, an eight-year veteran of the department, attempted to stop Timothy McCree Johnson who was suspected of stealing designer sunglasses at the mall on Feb. 22, police said. Both officers discharged their weapons, police said.

They were assigned to the Tysons Urban Team, a unit created in 2013, dedicated to Tysons Corner crime and have been placed on restricted duty status, pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations.

Attempts to reach the officers for comment were not immediately successful.

According to police Johnson, a 37-year-old Black man, ran away and officers chased him on foot about a quarter-mile to a densely wooded area, told him to get on the ground and then fired. He was shot in the chest one time and taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Body-camera footage of the incident will be released within 30 days of the incident in accordance with the department’s guidelines, police said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis has said that it was unclear whether Johnson was armed. The victim’s mother, Melissa Johnson, has said she believed her son was unarmed.

