Man killed in Alexandria shooting, police said

Officers responded to a call for an individual shot at about 11:35 p.m. and discovered a man with trauma to his upper body, police said. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed Friday night in a shooting in the 200 block of South Reynolds Street, Alexandria Police said in a statement .

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The office of the chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Michael Whelan by phone at 703-746-6228, email at Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov or via the police non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.