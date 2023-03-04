Man killed in Alexandria shooting, police said

A man was killed Friday night in a shooting in the 200 block of South Reynolds Street, Alexandria Police said in a statement.
The office of the chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death, police said.
Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Michael Whelan by phone at 703-746-6228, email at Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov or via the police non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.