Dance, pray, skate: vigil honored slain rink security chief

Listen Gift Article Share

After the prayers and after the tears and after the words of tribute poured out in the parking lot for the slain Eugene “Geno” Smith, it was time to dance. Friends and family took to the sidewalk-turned-stage with the backdrop of giant, lit-up letters that spelled “GENO” to sing along with the thundering lyrics of Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares,” Smith’s favorite song.

“Hold up, wait a minute, y’all thought I was finished?” people rapped along with the audio speaker at the end of the candlelight vigil.

On Thursday evening, they skated, danced and sang as a way to honor Smith’s life during a vigil hosted by DMV All Skate Social skating rink in the Temple Hills area, where a week prior, Prince George’s County police said bullets flew from a silver sedan as Smith left the building, killing the security company owner.

Advertisement

Pastors and grief counselors were present Thursday night to provide support as well as mental health resources. Rink owner Jacqueline Wiggins stood atop a yellow plush cushion in the middle of the lobby before the vigil and pleaded with those gathered inside to acknowledge their pain and take advantage of the resources available to heal as individuals and as a collective.

“You do not have to be tough. You do not have to be strong. You have got to feel this as a community, we have got to feel something,” Wiggins told the crowd.

Though the shooting had nothing to do with the rink, Wiggins said, she felt it was a fitting place to memorialize Smith. He had started his security company about two years ago and had recently been securing contracts, including at the skating center, according to friends. The father of five had been running security at the newly-opened business for only a few months but his impact was already felt, Wiggins said.

Advertisement

“When I first opened the rink, I would sit here on this couch every day praying that nothing would happen to the door,” Wiggins said. “When he brought his team in, I found that comfort.”

Around 7 p.m., Wiggins directed staffers inside the colorful lobby, accented by a bright neon splattered design of records across the floor. The workers hung pictures of Smith from the rafters and photos of the 31-year-old rotated across lobby television screens.

Skaters cruised along the mostly empty floor underneath disco balls. For $10, they could skate and get a lime green t-shirt with “GENO” spelled in black letters on the back.

Wiggins said hosting the vigil at the rink wasn’t about bringing business back, it was about healing the community. All proceeds from Thursday will go to the funeral for Smith, Wiggins said.

The security company owner wasn’t working the evening he was killed but had stopped by the rink to pick up payroll for his staff, Wiggins said. Before he left, the two had talked for hours about him taking a step back from security since he had a team in place and was getting his commercial driver’s license. A short time later, he was fatally shot.

Advertisement

Police said the investigation is active and no arrests have been made.

Smith, a District resident, also worked as a violence interrupter in the neighborhood of 30th Street and Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast Washington with J&J Monitoring, said Wali Johnson, executive director of J&J, a violence prevention company.

Looking to earn more money to support his family, Smith took an entrepreneur class with J&J and started his security company, Johnson said. He began hiring people and provided job opportunities in the community.

Smith would always check on people, asking “Is everything all right?” as he monitored the rink, said Kevin McLeod, who works as an assistant to Wiggins. He was especially concerned about the safety of the kids and wanted to ensure the rink was “a good environment,” McLeod said.

“Just his presence, he had a big teddy bear kind of personality about himself,” McLeod said. “When you come here to work for a community … you gotta be more than just security.”

As people exited the doors for the candlelight portion of the vigil, they were met with dozens more holding white dove balloons. Family members held candles and silently looked through tears at the memorial of a football, teddy bear and photo collage of Smith outside the building entrance. Friends took to the microphone to remember Smith as a man who was always there for them. One remembered him as a football teammate and another as a “big brother.”

“Love you, Geno!,” came from the shouts of about 100 people filling the lot. They grew louder and louder as the balloons began to fill the night sky.

“We proved something tonight that a lot of people had doubt about,” Rev. Wallace Johnson said during a closing prayer. “Could we come together and rejoice in the life of Geno and then go forward and live a life that rejoices for him? That’s our choice.”

GiftOutline Gift Article