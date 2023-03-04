Frederick, Md., officers fatally shoot wanted man, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

A wanted man was fatally shot by police in Frederick, Md., when he failed to drop a knife, the city’s police chief said. When officers searching for the man found him in an apartment Saturday evening, he drew a knife and did not heed orders to drop it, said Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando.

It was unclear how many officers fired, but the man was fatally shot, despite officers’ efforts to render immediate aid, Lando said.

The man’s name was not released immediately. Lando said he was a man in his 40s, who was sought on a warrant for parole or probation violation.

Officers searching for him entered an apartment and found him in a closet, Lando said. The man drew a knife and did not comply with “multiple commands” to drop it, according to Lando.

