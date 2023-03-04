Tanker truck explosion closes Route 15 in Frederick

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A fuel tanker truck exploded Saturday in Frederick County, killing the driver, igniting a brush fire that damaged homes in a suburban neighborhood and forcing the closure of Route 15 in both directions near Rosemont Avenue, according to tweets posted by state police and fire officials in Montgomery and Frederick counties.

Maryland State Police said the driver, who was not identified, died in the crash but there were no further injuries or fatalities.

#UPDATE The driver of the tanked died as a result of the crash. Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker. No other injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident. — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 4, 2023

Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services, in a tweet posted at 12:43 p.m., gave few additional details about the incident, which led to a call for fire fighting assistance from surrounding jurisdictions.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County’s Fire & Rescue Service, which sent units to the blaze, said a Sheetz fuel truck carrying gasoline had overturned and ignited, starting the fire that engulfed a nearby house. Fuel also poured into nearby storm drains, he said.

Officials from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the state’s environmental department were also responding to the scene.

Several other departments and bystanders posted photos and video on social media from the site, showing a massive fireball and column of smoke.

🚨UNUSUAL CALL: Engine 123 has been alerted to transfer to @FCDFRS Station 2 in Frederick as they fight massive fire involving a fuel tanker and multiple exposures. pic.twitter.com/r9YB85B8BN — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) March 4, 2023

