He was found a few minutes before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Dallas Place in the Temple Hills/Marlow Heights area, the police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Officers went there after a shooting was reported, the police said. The man was found outdoors and died at the scene, they said. It was not clear how many times he was hit.