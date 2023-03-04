Saturday upheld reputation of a month known for wind

This month has a reputation for wind, and sometimes, as on Saturday in Washington, a day demonstrates what the month is known for.
So much about the day spelled spring: the 59-degree warmth, the bright sun and a sky that seemed scrubbed by Friday’s rain to a pure and deep blue.
But the wind! It drove twigs, dust and street debris before it, created wavelets on the Potomac River, and with a low hum and hiss, rewarded attempts to wield the garden hose with a face full of spray.
It appeared that only two days this year had stronger gusts and only one had a stronger sustained wind. Feb. 17 and 24 had stronger gusts, and the 17th also had stronger wind.