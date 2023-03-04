Saturday upheld reputation of a month known for wind

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This month has a reputation for wind, and sometimes, as on Saturday in Washington, a day demonstrates what the month is known for. Even while aware that we have entered March, it seemed possible to be impressed on Saturday with the force of the moving air. Not every day or month unleashes a 33-mph wind or 46-mph gust.

So much about the day spelled spring: the 59-degree warmth, the bright sun and a sky that seemed scrubbed by Friday’s rain to a pure and deep blue.

But the wind! It drove twigs, dust and street debris before it, created wavelets on the Potomac River, and with a low hum and hiss, rewarded attempts to wield the garden hose with a face full of spray.

It appeared that only two days this year had stronger gusts and only one had a stronger sustained wind. Feb. 17 and 24 had stronger gusts, and the 17th also had stronger wind.

