Meet the people who say they’re going to help Wes Moore transform Maryland

Chief task: Expand the reach of his agency, both to help keep recently retired veterans in Maryland as they begin the next chapter of their careers and to support the families of service members.

Bio in brief: Son of a housekeeper, United States Military Academy graduate and Army lieutenant who earned a Bronze Star after two tours in Iraq. Discharged under “don’t ask, don’t tell” in 2008 when he came out to a superior, but later rejoined the military as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves when the policy was repealed. “When I came to terms with who I was, I didn’t want to lie about it anymore,” he said. “If you look at history, it’s pretty rare that people who were advocating for a change get to experience the benefits of that.” Earned a master’s degree from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and an MBA from the University of Maryland. White House fellow during the Obama administration. Former consultant who worked at Capital One, Cisco and Boston Consulting Group. Also worked at a nonprofit dedicated to boosting volunteerism and launched a philanthropic fellowship for science, technology, engineering and math graduate students to get cross-cultural experiences.

Why he joined: Woods has known Moore since 2010, when Moore offered advice on the White House fellowship. After the election, Moore’s team recruited Woods to apply, and he took a pay cut to do what he called a dream job. “There’s a reason why he [Moore] won by the margins that he did,” Woods said. “He has a really exciting and compelling vision. And I think it’s just going to have an incredible impact on the state.”