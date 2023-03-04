Meet the people who say they’re going to help Wes Moore transform Maryland

From the start, Moore was advised by the Annapolis elite to “get people who know Annapolis,” Appointments Secretary Tisha Edwards said, adding that the new governor was inundated with suggestions for hires; everyone from President Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey to former governors and donors proffered potential candidates.
But Edwards said the hiring team took a different tack, looking for people who had overcome the type of systemic problems Moore’s administration wants to solve.
“These are not people who worked on our campaign,” Edwards said. “These are not people who were high donors. These were not people who were connected to the O’Malley and the Glendening administrations. These were people who came from a lot of different sources.”
“When you look at their individual stories, they have spent their careers trying to make things better for people in their field,” said Fagan Harris, Moore’s chief of staff, who worked with Edwards to assemble the team.
The result was the most diverse team in the state’s history. Moore’s Cabinet has some institutional insiders who rose through the ranks of their state agencies, as well as outsiders who bring private sector and federal government experience to their roles. He chose a female doctor who had to throw “sharp elbows” in a male-dominated field, and an Army reservist once expelled from the military under the “don’t ask, don’t tell” law. There are people who, like Moore, relied on education to pull them out of their circumstances.
Here’s a look at a dozen of the 20 people Moore swore into his Cabinet on Thursday.
Rafael J. Lopez, Human Services
Chief task: Lopez’s clients are many of those whose lives would be affected by Moore’s agenda. He has begun an evaluation of the state’s Total Human Services Information Integrated Network, technology used for the 1 million clients the department serves.
Bio in brief: Held key roles in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Obama and Biden administrations, including commissioner of the Administration on Children, Youth and Families and senior adviser to the Administration for Children and Families. A son of Mexican immigrants, he is the first in his immediate family to graduate from high school. “If I only listened to the demographics and statistics of who I was, where I was born and the family into which I was born, I might likely be in jail right now or would not have the opportunity to serve people like the president of the United States or the governor of Maryland.” Earned a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. Former associate director of the Annie E. Casey Foundation in Baltimore.
Why he joined: He received a call from a member of the transition team and search committee for an informal conversation. “When I think about his [Moore’s] statements around ending childhood poverty, the first thing you often hear is ‘He’s crazy. It’s not possible.’ … I don’t want to live in a state or a nation where we have succumbed to such cynicism that essentially confines children to a life of misery. And I feel like when Wes Moore says he wants to try, my hand will go up first. I will say, ‘Sign me up. Where do I get to work?’”
Portia Wu, Labor
Chief task: Launch a statewide paid family leave program from scratch, fix a broken unemployment system, enforce worker protections, implement economic equity policies Moore pitches, such as an accelerated and indexed minimum wage.
Bio in brief: Left a high-paying, high-profile job leading labor policy at Microsoft, where she’d negotiated a rare tech-industry labor deal and worked on immigration and other issues. Advised the Obama White House as part of his Domestic Policy Council, worked as an assistant U.S. labor secretary under Tom Perez, and led labor policy for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.). Former vice president at the nonprofit advocacy group National Partnership for Women & Families, advocating for paid sick leave and equal pay, among other policies. Earned a master’s degree from Cornell University and a law degree from Yale.
Why she joined: Wu was recruited. “I will admit I was a little bit surprised to get the call,” she said. She had long worked on trying to get a federal paid-leave policy, then persuading states to launch them. “Going to the states, where it’s actually getting done, and making it a reality is super exciting to me,” she said, adding that she was impressed during her interview by Moore’s command of workforce issues. “He’s really thought about ‘What can we be doing differently?’ Also, I was really inspired by his message of Maryland is punching below its weight in some respects, and we have potential here that we can unlock in a different way. How do we go about doing that?”
Anthony C. Woods, Veterans Affairs
Chief task: Expand the reach of his agency, both to help keep recently retired veterans in Maryland as they begin the next chapter of their careers and to support the families of service members.
Bio in brief: Son of a housekeeper, United States Military Academy graduate and Army lieutenant who earned a Bronze Star after two tours in Iraq. Discharged under “don’t ask, don’t tell” in 2008 when he came out to a superior, but later rejoined the military as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves when the policy was repealed. “When I came to terms with who I was, I didn’t want to lie about it anymore,” he said. “If you look at history, it’s pretty rare that people who were advocating for a change get to experience the benefits of that.” Earned a master’s degree from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and an MBA from the University of Maryland. White House fellow during the Obama administration. Former consultant who worked at Capital One, Cisco and Boston Consulting Group. Also worked at a nonprofit dedicated to boosting volunteerism and launched a philanthropic fellowship for science, technology, engineering and math graduate students to get cross-cultural experiences.
Why he joined: Woods has known Moore since 2010, when Moore offered advice on the White House fellowship. After the election, Moore’s team recruited Woods to apply, and he took a pay cut to do what he called a dream job. “There’s a reason why he [Moore] won by the margins that he did,” Woods said. “He has a really exciting and compelling vision. And I think it’s just going to have an incredible impact on the state.”
Serena Coleman McIlwain, Environment
Chief task: Implement Maryland’s ambitious climate change goals, ramp up environmental enforcement and help Moore make good on his pledge to set even more aggressive goals and to promote environmental justice.
Bio in brief: Grew up in Alexandria, began working for the federal government during college at Strayer University and never left public service, most recently serving in the No. 2 role at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Held a variety of roles at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. Raised children in Prince George’s County, left Maryland in 2014 to be a chief operating officer and regional administrator for the EPA in San Francisco. Earned a master’s of administration from Central Michigan University and a master’s of public administration from George Mason University.
Why she joined: McIlwain had been considering moving back to Maryland when she was recruited to apply, and after she researched Moore, she was impressed by his background and the way he talked about the environment and Chesapeake Bay. “He is a person who considers Maryland home, and I can just feel his love for this state and mine, too. And it just really made me want to be back here to do all of the things that I was doing in California.” She said she read through the Climate Solutions Now Act, and “I couldn’t believe that some of those goals in that act were more aggressive than California. And I thought, ‘Wow, I need to be there to see if we could make that happen.’”
Vincent N. Schiraldi, Juvenile Services
Chief task: Minimize the use of detention through prevention and increase access to diversion.
Bio in brief: Forty years in the field, working in government, academia and with nonprofits. Former secretary of New York City’s corrections department and former director of juvenile corrections in the District. Former senior research scientist at the Columbia School of Social Work and co-director of the Columbia Justice Lab. Former senior researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Program in Criminal Justice. Founded the Justice Policy Institute, a Washington-based policy think tank, and the San Francisco-based Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice.
Why he joined: He met Moore when he was at the Robin Hood Foundation, a poverty-fighting organization the governor once led. Schiraldi was brought in to brief him and his staff on criminal justice. “We got to know each other a little,” Schiraldi said. “When I saw he was running, I was pretty excited and then I applied on the portal.”
Paul J. Wiedefeld, Transportation
Chief task: Completing the Purple Line project in the D.C. region; deciding whether to continue plans to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 using funds from privately owned express toll lanes, and deciding how to revive the light-rail project in Baltimore that former governor Larry Hogan (R) canceled.
Bio in brief: Forty years in transportation management, including as former general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, and former administrator and chief executive at the Maryland Aviation Administration. Earned a master’s degree from Rutgers University in city and regional planning.
Why he joined: “To be frank, the governor. I mean, he’s just very, very impressive and particularly his agenda, the types of things he wants to move toward and his understanding of how transportation would be such a key player in that … from social equity to, sustainability to environmental protection and supporting economic growth for everyone and opportunities, avenues to grow … That’s different than saying, I want you to build a project and get it done on schedule, which you need that, but it’s a much broader perspective. So that was very interesting. And, this type of work is sort of in my DNA.”
Helene T. Grady, Budget and Management
Chief task: Find the resources to help Moore achieve his many policy goals, create a financial plan that can weather the uncertain economic outlook, collaborate with General Assembly leaders.
Bio in brief: Most recently chief financial officer at Johns Hopkins University, following a dozen years in roles doing strategic financial planning and management — and crossing paths with Moore and his closest advisers in Baltimore. Worked in budgets and finance for Baltimore and Philadelphia city governments. Earned a master’s in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. “Part of my role is about managing expectations, looking up ahead and around the corner so that the state and our leaders can be prepared,” she said.
Why she joined: Grady was among the first people to join Moore’s team. “It’s absolutely energizing to come to work and to spend time with them as a group and individually,” she said, adding: “I’m very passionate, as a person, about public policy and the role of government in influencing people’s livelihood and quality of life.”
Carolyn J. Scruggs, Public Safety and Correctional Services
Chief task: Remove the public stigma associated with her profession to help address retention and recruitment.
Bio in brief: Native of East Baltimore and a lifelong Marylander. Earned a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Coppin State University. Nearly three-decade career at the department, rose through the ranks from a correctional officer at central booking to an assistant secretary in charge of programs, treatment, and reentry services to become the first Black woman to lead the agency. “Who would have thought 27 years ago that a little girl from East Baltimore would be the secretary of public safety? Surely I never would have thought,” she said.
Why she joined: “It was an honor to be recommended, and I felt like it was my duty to give it my all,” Scruggs said. “I have a vested interest to make sure that I can make a difference to those professional men and women who walked beside me, who worked in the institutions beside me as we took care of our incarcerated population and made sure that our public was safe.”
Kevin Anderson, Commerce
Chief task: Better deliver government development programs, create more equitable economic growth over the long term.
Bio in brief: Grew up in the Deanwood area of Northeast D.C. and won a scholarship to an elite Northeast boarding school, Lawrence Academy. From there, he went on to Stanford University. “I became a part of the American fabric that not a lot of people get access to, especially not a lot of minorities who have come up in the city,” he said. His career traversed Wall Street, real estate, a tech start-up, and city government — working for former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams (D) — often focusing on work that tried to level the playing field for the economically disadvantaged.
Why he joined: “I think no greater impact can be made on life or society than governing,” he said, adding that he was eager to do it alongside Moore, with whom he felt a kinship. “We had a little similar, parallel stories to a degree. It made me feel comfortable that a lot of folks around me said, ‘Wow, you guys might be cut from the same cloth.’”
Katie Savage, Information Technology
Chief task: Create a less fragmented approach to the state’s technology. Focus on innovation and address cybersecurity.
Bio in brief: Former head of the defense digital service within the U.S. Department of Defense. Earned a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania in city planning. Served in the Peace Corps in Malawi. Customized software to coordinate aid to Ukraine, developed a digital employment verification tool to expedite visa applications for Afghan refugees, and helped create a mobile tracking application used by hundreds of thousands of federal employees during the pandemic. In Chicago, served as director of operations and services at the City Tech Collaborative. She said she explained to city commissioners “how to use data to make more informed decisions to lead to more equitable communities.”
Why she joined: “Different parts of my network … converged to point me in their direction,” she said, adding that Moore’s agenda “resonated with me, focused on ‘leave no one behind’ — that’s what inspired me to go into public service.”
Jacob R. Day, Housing and Community Development
Chief task: Address the affordable housing crisis. “If we want Maryland families to be healthy and whole and be able to afford their health care, afford their transportation, we have to make sure that a more manageable percentage of their income is going toward housing expenses,” he said. Establish a permanent supportive housing approach to homelessness, much like he says he created as mayor of Salisbury. Invest in mapping to understand how redlining, highway construction, and other past policy decisions have affected today’s housing situation.
Bio in brief: Architect by training. He earned two master’s degrees, one from Oxford University in nature, society and environmental policy, and the other from Carnegie Mellon University in urban design. Active member of Army National Guard, veteran of the Global War on Terrorism and serves as a Major in the armed forces. He was elected mayor of Salisbury at age 32, and to the City Council at 30.
Why he joined: “It wasn’t until around the time of the election itself where I thought, you know, as much as I love what I do for my community, could I do more?” Day said. “And I began a conversation with the governor about helping. And I think we started to realize there was maybe a pretty suitable role for me to help him.”
Kevin M. Atticks, Agriculture
Chief task: Promote and grow the agriculture economy as climate change and Chesapeake Bay cleanup initiatives are implemented by other agencies. Encourage urban farming, solutions to food deserts, mitigate development pressure on farms.
Bio in brief: Atticks has championed Maryland wineries as executive director of their trade group for 20 years, as well as the interests of craft brewers and distillers in the state. Founded the nonprofit Grow & Fortify to help make farm-based products more easily sold directly to consumers. He is adjunct faculty at Loyola University Maryland, where he earned his journalism degree. He earned a master’s degree in environmental journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a doctorate in communication from the University of Baltimore.
Why he joined: He approached Moore on the campaign trail pitching agritourism and other ways farming can be made more profitable, and later applied to work in the administration. “We’ve never openly discussed how we got there, but we’re all under the same assumption,” Atticks said of the Cabinet. “The governor chose people who are an interesting combination of doers and thinkers, folks who were thinking differently about problems and offering solutions that, despite being challenging, were attainable.”