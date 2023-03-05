Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’m sure that after German theologian Martin Luther nailed his theses to that door in 1517, his friends said, “Marty, those are some great theses — amazing stuff — but trust us, don’t read the comments.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Don’t read the comments. The comments are where the cess is pooled. The comments are where the trolls are fed. The comments are where the cloak of anonymity allows any and every ill-informed crackpot to spout off.

It’s bad enough reading the comments as a disinterested observer. Worse is being the one about whose writing the commenters are a-commentin’.

I’m lucky. Because of what I write about — squirrels, mostly — I tend not to get the unhinged screeds appended to so many articles online. But it isn’t just a story’s subject matter that can bring out the trolls. It’s the writer, too. As a bland White male, I’m inoculated against the horrible, threatening comments my non-male, non-White, non-bland colleagues receive.

But that doesn’t mean my comments are all cupcakes and candies. And lately I’ve been thinking about how the comments that aren’t sweet illustrate the ways readers of The Washington Post — of any newspaper — have changed over the past 20 years.

The biggest change: A lot of people don’t understand what a newspaper is. I’m not talking about the inky, folded, newsprint thing you can hold in your hands. That 400-year-old invention is sort of self-evident. Its form suggests its function. A reader can take a lot in at a glance. She can see how it’s organized, discern context, intuit certain hierarchies and make judgments about a story by its position in those hierarchies.

That’s not the case online. Most of the stories on our website look pretty much the same. And if you arrive at a story after simply clicking a link that someone sent you, it can take a while to get your bearings — if you get them at all. It’s like being handed a single article clipped from the paper. What is this?

That’s a comment I sometimes get: “What is this?” Or: “What did I just read?” Or: “I read the article and looked at the photos. Why was this article published?”

That last comment was posted after a story I did recently on the 1923 Shriners convention in Washington. There was a reason the article was published: A reader had written in, curious about a mysterious photo he’d come across. I answered it.

That reader’s question was in bold face at the top of the column, but the commenter must have read right over it.

I think the commenter’s main point, though, was: “This article doesn’t really have much to do with anything.” I can’t really argue with that.

But, of course, that’s what a newspaper is, or has been for most of its 400 years. A newspaper has lots of articles that have a lot to do with something, along with some articles that don’t have much to do with anything.

The beauty of the web is that a reader in Terre Haute, Taipei or Tierra del Fuego can call up The Washington Post on his computer. But if that reader thinks The Washington Post is one thing and it turns out to be more than one thing, he might be confused. He’s expecting 2023 Social Security talks and he gets 1923 Shriners.

The ability to read washingtonpost.com from anywhere is great. The more the merrier, I say. (Our future depends on it.) But here’s what’s changed: A newspaper was once like a club. You may not have been a member of the club — you may not have even liked the club — but if you were from the city the paper was from, you understood what the club was. You understood the relationship the club had with its members.

Columnists especially want to form relationships with their readers. They at least want readers to understand what their column is, if only to avoid it.

This is all by way of an observation, not a complaint. I find it fascinating.

It’s also fascinating — and, yes, a little dispiriting — that some people’s first reaction when they don’t understand something is to assume there’s something wrong with the thing they don’t understand, rather than spend 15 seconds in quiet self-examination.

But that also comes from what the web hath wrought. Never has it been easier to go off half-cocked.

My readers are pretty smart, though. And articulate. I love reading the back-and-forth that goes on underneath my columns. I love when readers share their own experiences.

I especially love it when readers have my back. I wrote a column not long ago about popcorn ceilings — a “Why was this article published?” topic if ever there was one. One person commented: “A glaring omission in this article: Popcorn ceilings in homes built before the mid-80s can contain cancer-causing asbestos.”

To which another person responded: “It is mentioned in the article.”

I wouldn’t have seen that if I didn’t read the comments.

