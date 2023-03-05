Cleanup continues after fatal tanker truck explosion in Frederick, Md.

A fuel tanker crash and explosion that killed the truck’s driver and damaged six homes on Saturday probably will require a cleanup of contaminated soil at the site along Route 15 in Frederick County, Maryland Department of the Environment officials said Sunday.

Five units of the department and a contractor with vacuum trucks responded to the emergency, which was reported after noon Saturday, recovering materials from the remains of the tanker as well as overseeing the removal of fuel and flushing of the area’s storm drain system, the agency said. State and local officials earlier said it appeared that the spill had been contained before reaching nearby Carroll Creek.