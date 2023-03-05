Cleanup continues after fatal tanker truck explosion in Frederick, Md.

A fuel tanker crash and explosion that killed the truck’s driver and damaged six homes on Saturday probably will require a cleanup of contaminated soil at the site along Route 15 in Frederick County, Maryland Department of the Environment officials said Sunday.
“We also expect that there will need to be a cleanup of soil at the site of the incident. MDE will continue to monitor and oversee progress through the remediation process,” the agency said in a statement.
The identity of truck’s driver, who was killed, has not been released. Maryland State Police are leading a crash investigation after the truck hit a tree and caught fire about a half-mile north of Rosemont Avenue. County police reported extensive damage to one home and three vehicles, and minor damage to five other homes and two vehicles.