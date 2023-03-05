The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Cleanup continues after fatal tanker truck explosion in Frederick, Md.

Identity of the truck’s driver, who was killed, remains unknown pending release in crash on Route 15 that damaged six homes and five other vehicles

By
March 5, 2023 at 5:27 p.m. EST
On March 4, a gas tanker crashed and exploded on US-15 in Frederick, Maryland. The driver did not survive. (Video: @JovialJay via Storyful)

A fuel tanker crash and explosion that killed the truck’s driver and damaged six homes on Saturday probably will require a cleanup of contaminated soil at the site along Route 15 in Frederick County, Maryland Department of the Environment officials said Sunday.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Five units of the department and a contractor with vacuum trucks responded to the emergency, which was reported after noon Saturday, recovering materials from the remains of the tanker as well as overseeing the removal of fuel and flushing of the area’s storm drain system, the agency said. State and local officials earlier said it appeared that the spill had been contained before reaching nearby Carroll Creek.

“We also expect that there will need to be a cleanup of soil at the site of the incident. MDE will continue to monitor and oversee progress through the remediation process,” the agency said in a statement.

The identity of truck’s driver, who was killed, has not been released. Maryland State Police are leading a crash investigation after the truck hit a tree and caught fire about a half-mile north of Rosemont Avenue. County police reported extensive damage to one home and three vehicles, and minor damage to five other homes and two vehicles.

Loading...