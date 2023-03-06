D.C. Council chair says he’s withdrawing crime bill before it goes to U.S. Senate

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he wrote to the U.S. Senate on Monday morning to withdraw the city’s criminal code revision legislation, before the Senate votes on a Republican-led disapproval resolution that could overturn the bill.
“I think just pulling it back and assessing what the next step is and looking at some of the issues explaining better what the legislation does and does not do, so that will take some time,” Mendelson said.
It was unclear on Monday morning whether the Senate would continue to pursue the disapproval resolution, which last week President Biden said he’d sign if it reached his desk. Mendelson said there was nothing in the Home Rule Act that prevents him from withdrawing the legislation.
This story is developing and will be updated.