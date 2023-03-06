D.C. Council chair says he’s withdrawing crime bill before it goes to U.S. Senate

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he wrote to the U.S. Senate on Monday morning to withdraw the city’s criminal code revision legislation, before the Senate votes on a Republican-led disapproval resolution that could overturn the bill.

“I don’t know if that’ll stop the Senate Republicans, but our position is the bill is not before Congress any longer,” Mendelson said at a news conference Monday. He said the withdrawal would allow the council to rework the bill, but he didn’t have an estimate on when any revised bill would be resubmitted.