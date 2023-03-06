The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

D.C. Council chair says he’s withdrawing crime bill before it goes to U.S. Senate

Updated March 6, 2023 at 12:03 p.m. EST|Published March 6, 2023 at 11:16 a.m. EST
D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he wrote to the U.S. Senate on Monday morning to withdraw the city’s criminal code revision legislation, before the Senate votes on a Republican-led disapproval resolution that could overturn the bill.

“I don’t know if that’ll stop the Senate Republicans, but our position is the bill is not before Congress any longer,” Mendelson said at a news conference Monday. He said the withdrawal would allow the council to rework the bill, but he didn’t have an estimate on when any revised bill would be resubmitted.

“I think just pulling it back and assessing what the next step is and looking at some of the issues explaining better what the legislation does and does not do, so that will take some time,” Mendelson said.

It was unclear on Monday morning whether the Senate would continue to pursue the disapproval resolution, which last week President Biden said he’d sign if it reached his desk. Mendelson said there was nothing in the Home Rule Act that prevents him from withdrawing the legislation.

