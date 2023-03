The man was found in a vehicle in the 3400 block of 52nd Avenue, police said. Officers were sent there about 12:15 a.m. after a shooting was reported, according to police.

A man was fatally shot just after midnight Monday morning in the Bladensburg area of Prince George’s County, police said.

The man had one or more gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.

The site is in a mainly commercial area not far from Tuxedo and Cheverly, east of Kenilworth Avenue and south of Annapolis Road. It is about a mile northeast of the boundary between the county and the District.