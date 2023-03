Montgomery County police were called to the 900 block of Bonifant Street at 10:17 p.m. to check on the welfare of a person. Officers found the victim deceased, police said.

A man was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Silver Spring on Sunday night, authorities said. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities reported no suspects in custody in the case and said the victim’s name would be released after his family is notified.