D.C. police sergeant charged with murder in 2021 on-duty shooting

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A federal grand jury has charged a D.C. police sergeant with second-degree murder and other crimes in the controversial on-duty shooting of an armed motorist in 2021, authorities said Tuesday. The U.S. attorney’s office in the District said a three-count indictment, unsealed Tuesday, accuses Sgt. Enis Jevric, 41, of second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and violating the civil rights of the motorist, 27-year-old An’Twan Gilmore, who was fatally shot Aug. 25, 2021, at New York and Florida avenues NE.

Shortly after the incident, police said officers had been trying to detain Gilmore, of Capitol Heights, Md., at 2:45 a.m. when he drove away from them in a BMW. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Jevric fired at least 10 rounds at the car in a use of deadly force that the chief said appeared to violate department policies against shooting at moving vehicles.

Advertisement

After the BMW crashed into a tree, Gilmore was found fatally wounded in the driver’s seat. A handgun that officers had observed when they first encountered him “was still in the right side of his waistband area,” Contee said.

Gilmore’s family and some community activists criticized the shooting as unnecessary, and Contee promised a thorough investigation at the time.

Jevric was due to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Washington on Tuesday, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article