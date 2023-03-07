D.C. Council advances measure to decriminalize street vending

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, D.C.'s street vending community has fought to overhaul the city's sidewalk vending laws, aiming to simplify processes for obtaining a license while protecting those who haven't yet obtained one from potentially being arrested. On Tuesday, their efforts took a major step forward. The D.C. Council voted to advance the Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023, a measure introduced earlier this year by Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). Their legislation reduces fees and removes the criminal background check currently required to obtain a vending license while increasing the number of licenses available to vendors.

The bill also creates new, designated “sidewalk vending zones,” including a pilot zone in Columbia Heights — an area where many street vendors have historically made a living — while taking away D.C. police’s authority to arrest someone for vending without a license. Under the new law, vending without a license, or falsifying one, would be a civil infraction subject to a fine. Cities like New York and Los Angeles have taken similar steps to ease restrictions around street vending.

“Street vendors contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant and diverse neighborhoods across the District. Their presence reflects and enriches the diverse culture of our city,” Nadeau said, nodding at the advocates who had packed the council’s chamber Tuesday.

“These desperately needed reforms will ensure vendors and aspiring vendors, most of whom are Black and Hispanic, genuinely have an opportunity to thrive,” Mendelson added.

Obtaining a vending license can be a challenge under the city’s current law: The District issues a limited number of permits that can cost upward of $1,000 per year; under the proposed bill, a basic vending license would cost $99 every two years, while a sidewalk vending permit would cost $75 annually.

The legislation also expands the list of foods that can be legally prepared in one’s home and sold with the proper packaging and labels to include food items that require time or temperature controls, with the exception of raw meat and raw dairy projects. That provision concerned Council member Christina Henderson (D-At Large), who became chair of the council’s health committee in January.

Simply excluding raw meat and raw dairy products, Henderson said, “leaves this whole other area of things that still, without the right temperature and without the right time, can be potentially hazardous for the health of a person that consumes it.” D.C. Health officials, she said, had expressed similar reservations about the proposal.

Still, the measure passed 12-0. Henderson, citing her concerns, voted “present” and said she’ll likely look to address the issue through an amendment before the council takes a second vote on the bill. It will then head to the desk of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). The vending legislation will need to be funded to the tune of $764,000 this fiscal year, for a total of $2.4 million over the next four fiscal years; Bowser is expected to deliver her budget to the council later this month.

The council also unanimously advanced a bill Tuesday to rename Good Hope Road SE as Marion Barry Avenue in honor of the city’s former “mayor for life,” who served four terms in the District’s top political office.

Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who represents Barry’s home of Ward 8 and has advocated for the bill, unsuccessfully attempted to fast-track the measure late last year; Mendelson said at the time it needed more consideration, including a public hearing, to fully understand the impact the name change could have on residents and businesses along the 1.4-mile corridor east of the Anacostia River.

As the measure advanced out of the council’s committee of the whole in February, Mendelson said that the city’s Department of Transportation identified 919 driver’s licenses and 718 IDs with addresses on Good Hope Road that will need to be changed if the bill passes. In all, 2,000 or so addresses would be affected, Mendelson added, calling it “one of the largest street designations in the District.”

After hearing feedback from community members about the bill during a hearing in December, Mendelson said, lawmakers plan to waive notice requirements and fees associated with the name change, meaning residents won’t be liable for costs incurred because of the change.

The Department of Motor Vehicles estimated the change would cost them $22,000, while the DDOT estimated expenses of around $5,000. If it passes, the bill would take effect July 1, at the earliest.

Barry was “a tireless worker, as a council member, as a mayor, as a father, as an activist dating back to the civil rights era,” White said during a meeting last month. “We want to keep his hopes and dreams alive, and his advocacy for all people, especially those left out of the economic development of the city.

Dozens of residents and advocates offered similar praise of Barry while testifying in support of the bill in December. It will also require a second vote before going to Bowser’s desk.

Karina Elwood contributed to this report.

