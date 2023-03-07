The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two hurt in Montgomery shootings as nearby schools shelter-in-place

Injuries reported to be non-life-threatening; no suspects in custody

By
and 
March 7, 2023 at 1:55 p.m. EST
(iStock)
Listen
1 min

Five Montgomery County schools were placed on shelter-in-place mode Tuesday afternoon as gunshots erupted in the Gaithersburg area, injuring at least two, authorities said. No one was shot inside a school, according to police.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Montgomery County Police were called at 12:26 p.m. Officers found two males, unknown age, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according a police spokeswoman. The shooting occurred outside in the 9900 block of Lake Landing Road, police said.

No suspects were reported in custody.

Five schools were told to shelter-in-place: Watkins Mill High School, Watkins Mill Elementary School, Stedwick Elementary School, Whetstone Elementary School and Montgomery Village Middle School, according to police and school officials.

“This is an active scene and ongoing investigation,” said police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...