Two hurt in Montgomery shootings as nearby schools shelter-in-place

Five Montgomery County schools were placed on shelter-in-place mode Tuesday afternoon as gunshots erupted in the Gaithersburg area, injuring at least two, authorities said. No one was shot inside a school, according to police.
No suspects were reported in custody.
Five schools were told to shelter-in-place: Watkins Mill High School, Watkins Mill Elementary School, Stedwick Elementary School, Whetstone Elementary School and Montgomery Village Middle School, according to police and school officials.
“This is an active scene and ongoing investigation,” said police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey.
