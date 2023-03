A teenage female was killed and a teenage male was injured in a crash in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro Tuesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Marlboro Pointe Drive for a collision, police said in a tweet. The teenage female was pronounced dead at the scene. A teenage male, the driver, was “taken to a hospital in stable condition.”