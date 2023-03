The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman. The second man shot there was conscious, he said.

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, and at least one other man was wounded in the same shooting, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Another serious shooting occurred about 10 minutes later, with a teenager unconscious after being wounded near the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue SE, Carew said.

The sites of the two shootings were about two miles apart. The Bruce Place shooting was in the Woodland Terrace area, and the other in Congress Heights.