What to know about the (apparently doomed) D.C. criminal code

How will this affect sentences?

The revised code would eliminate almost all mandatory minimum sentences — except for first-degree murder, which would keep its mandatory minimum of 24 years. The code would change the maximum punishment for first-degree murder from life in prison to 51 years behind bars with aggravated circumstances, according to Jinwoo Park, the executive director of D.C’s Criminal Code Reform Commission who helped write the legislation. There would opportunities for that sentence to climb to 57 years, Park said, if the person committed a murder while on release for another crime.

For most crimes, including robbery, burglary and carjacking, the new code would lower maximum penalties and replace the sentencing range with a new tiered system — which proponents of the bill say would allow for sentencing guidelines to more accurately fit the severity of the offense.

Let’s take carjacking, for example, a crime that has been top-of-mind over the last few years for D.C. police and residents.

If a person were convicted of carjacking in D.C. under the current law, he could be sentenced to somewhere between seven and 21 years in prison (if he were not armed) and between 15 and 40 years (if he used a weapon in the attack, and a judge found additional aggravating factors).

Under the new code, a person would face lower ranges. If convicted of unarmed carjacking, he would face a maximum sentence between four and 18 years. If convicted of armed carjacking, he would face a maximum sentence between 12 and 24 years, with a possible six-year addition if the carjacking was a crime of bias, Park said. The code would outline three separate gradations of carjacking — from first- to third-degree, depending on the severity of injuries sustained by the victim — to determine the more precise maximum.

Advocates say the new code calls for penalties in line with what people convicted of crimes are actually receiving in D.C. The proposed code would also elongate maximum sentences for some misdemeanor offenses.