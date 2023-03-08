Teen involved in shooting of Commanders player to stay in custody until age 21

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

One of the youths who pleaded guilty in the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. last year was ordered to remain in youth services custody until he turns 21 years old. The youth, 15, had pleaded guilty this year to attempted robbery in the Aug. 28 incident. But his penalty, imposed by a D.C. Superior Court judge Wednesday, stemmed not just from that shooting. He also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October killing of 15-year-old Andre Robertson, and to possession of a firearm, which authorities found in his possession when he was arrested in November.

Robinson was shot as he left a business in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Authorities have said previously that the 15-year-old and another teen, who is now 17, tried to take the running back’s wallet and the keys to his Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and Robinson ran away.

The other teen chased him, and Robinson wrestled a gun from the youth’s hands, authorities have said. The 15-year-old then fired at Robinson, authorities have said. One of the bullets hit Robinson just above his knee and another struck his hip area, missing major ligaments and bone.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty in January to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license as part of a deal in which prosecutors agreed to ask that the teen be committed to the custody of the city’s youth services until he turns 20. That teen was not connected to the shooting of Andre, who was killed as he sat on the porch of a family member’s home in the 500 block of 48th Place NE.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

