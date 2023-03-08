D.C. statehood advocates to rally ahead of expected Senate vote on bill

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Senate prepares to vote Wednesday on whether to block D.C.'s criminal code overhaul, statehood proponents are planning a protest rally and march to argue that federal lawmakers should stay out of local affairs. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The rally will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Union Station, with speakers including Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate to Congress. The group then plans to march to the Capitol building, where they will rally in advance of the vote.

The Senate is taking up a Republican-led effort to target D.C.'s revision of its century-old criminal code, with some Senate Democrats already indicating that they will vote to overturn the legislation. Thirty-one Democrats joined Republicans to vote against the D.C. bill last month in the House. President Biden has said he will sign the legislation if the Senate passes it, even as he reiterated his support for statehood for the nation’s capital.

Congress has oversight of D.C.'s laws and budget thanks to a provision in the U.S. Constitution, which grants Congress exclusive authority over the federal district. Over the past 50 years Congress has used that authority in myriad ways, such as restricting how D.C. spends local funds on subsidized abortion or the development of a legal recreational marijuana industry. But it hasn’t successfully used its power to “disapprove” of D.C. legislation since 1991, when it sought to maintain building height restrictions in the nation’s capital.

In this case, the House previously voted with a bipartisan majority to disapprove of the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, which changes how crimes are defined and sentenced in the outdated and imprecise existing criminal code — changes that architects of the bill say bring D.C.'s criminal sentencing guidelines in line with that of many states.

Though congressional Democrats have over the past decade warmed considerably to backing D.C. home rule, crime has been a politically sensitive issue for the party in recent elections, as Republicans have targeted them aggressively in attack ads. In turn, the hot-button nature of the D.C. crime bill — painted by Republicans as too lenient — appeared to complicate their calculus on this vote, giving them the choice of either allying with the deep-blue District as usual, on the principle that Congress shouldn’t be playing local city council — or join Republicans in the rebuke of D.C. to avoid the risk of appearing “soft on crime.”

Republicans railed against provisions in the criminal code revamp that would reduce the statutory maximum penalty for certain crimes such as carjackings and robberies at a time when D.C. is grappling with trying to reduce violent crime, which remains higher than pre-pandemic levels. They had a right to intervene, they said, considering they and their staffs live here too, and their constituents come as tourists.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had vetoed the legislation over concerns that those sentencing changes could make the city less safe, among other things, although the council overrode her veto. The mayor later told Senate leaders in a letter that Congress should stay out of D.C.'s local business and let the council handle her concerns through amendments at the local level. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) on Monday also had tried unsuccessfully to stave off a Senate vote by notifying the chamber that he was withdrawing the legislation.

While Biden said he continues to support statehood for the deep-blue city, he also indicated he opposed the RCCA and would sign it if the Senate voted to overturn it.

“I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections — such as lowering penalties for carjackings,” the president tweeted last week.

The revised criminal code — the product of more than a decade of collaboration among prosecutors, defense lawyers and criminal justice researchers — is more complex than much of the political debate reflected. But Congress held no hearings on the bill in either chamber to hear from its architects, city officials or criminal justice experts.

At its core, the legislation lays out precise definitions of criminal acts and dramatically restructures how crimes are sentenced. Instead of a range of years, the new code eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for almost all crimes except first-degree murder and creates new gradations of severity for serious offenses. The code also creates new sentencing enhancements that can further increase penalties — such as if a person is a repeat offender, commits a new crime while on bond, or endangers a child or vulnerable person — and allows prosecutors and judges to “stack” multiple charges to increase the ultimate penalty as well.

But those nuances have been largely absent from political rhetoric.

Take carjacking as an example, a crime that has vexed police and residents in D.C. as of late — and which was specifically mentioned by Biden in his note of opposition. The penalty under the current D.C. criminal code is 7 to 21 years, and 15 to 40 years for armed carjacking. Under the new code, people can be charged with third-, second- or first-degree carjacking, with the most severe tier used in cases where the person causes serious bodily injury to a victim. The maximum penalty for first-degree carjacking would be 18 years under the new code. But then come enhancements, and the penalties goes up from there. If the person committed the offense while armed, the maximum penalty goes up to 24 years in prison. If the person is a repeat offender, tack on another two years, or if they’re already out on bond, another two years.

Then, considering convicted felons cannot possess guns, prosecutors can also add additional charges: possession of a firearm by an unauthorized person (another possible four years in prison) and carrying a gun without a license (another two to four years in prison). If possession prohibited weapon.

Taken altogether when considering penalty enhancements and stacked charges, a person who commits an increasingly severe carjacking can be sent to prison for upward of 30 years.

The code also restores the right to a trial for almost all misdemeanor defendants and dramatically expands the right for incarcerated people to petition courts for a new sentence — changes Bowser also opposed due to an expected burden on the courts. If allowed to go forward, the Revised Criminal Code Act would be phased in and not go into effect until 2025.

This story is developing and will be updated.

