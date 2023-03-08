Wes Moore says winning FBI HQ for majority-Black county is ‘personal’

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland’s political heavy-hitters have lobbied for over a decade to land the new FBI headquarters in majority-Black Prince George’s County. But for Wednesday’s critical closing argument to the federal government, they’re bringing in the new guy: Gov. Wes Moore, the only sitting Black governor of a U.S. state, who says the Biden administration’s decision is one he “takes personally.”

Moore, a rising star in the Democratic Party who has appeared alongside President Biden three times in his seven weeks in office, will open Maryland’s closed-door pitch Wednesday to the U.S. General Services Administration.

He will detail the transportation, real estate, cybersecurity and cost benefits he sees in the two Maryland sites over the lone Virginia option, he said. But he will also argue that the Biden administration needs to keep its promise to prioritize promoting equity — and that the FBI has a moment to repair past harms to the Black community.

“This is a massive, legacy-defining decision that is about to be made. The economic impact that this building is going to have is in the billions,” Moore said in an interview. “This FBI has a moment to make a statement that this is not the FBI of the 20th Century,” he said.

He added that regardless of his equity arguments, he would put Maryland’s assets “up against anybody.”

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), the former majority leader who said he has lobbied for the FBI project since at least 2009, said: “I asked the governor to lead us off.”

“Minorities, and African Americans in particular, have been … left out of advantages that are handed out by the federal government, and governments in general,” Hoyer said. “The governor is going to make that case, and I’m sure he’ll make it very effectively, very persuasively.”

On Thursday, Virginia will make its closed-door pitch, part of which Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and much of the state’s congressional delegation outlined in a Feb. 3 letter.

Then, Virginia leaders sought to compete on the equity issue as well, and pointed out that Springfield is “a majority-minority” community. Its population is 46 percent White, 29.5 percent Asian, 19 percent Hispanic and 10 percent Black, according to the U.S. census. Prince George’s is 64.1 percent Black, 20.4 percent Hispanic and 27.2 percent White.

Most of Maryland’s congressional leaders, both of its senators, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and state Cabinet members will help Moore deliver Wednesday’s presentation and answer questions.

Alsobrooks said last month that Maryland is making an argument that jurisdictions that have been systemically deprived of ways to build wealth deserve an opportunity to do so, not that the government should make race-based decisions.

“We have been really deprived of the same economic opportunity as our neighbors to grow our median income and to have this economic benefit,” she said. “It’s too basic and it is intellectually dishonest and insulting to say that this decision should be made on race.”

Maryland leaders view Wednesday’s presentation as “a vital moment,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) “It really is game day when it comes to the FBI building and moving it to one of the two Maryland sites.”

Maryland and Virginia have fiercely fought for the economic boon of a new, consolidated FBI headquarters — both over the relative merits of their proposals and over how the government will select a winner.

Three suburban sites — Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland, and Springfield in Virginia — were picked as finalists before President Donald Trump shut down the selection process in 2018. Trump sought to keep the headquarters in downtown D.C. at the decrepit J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, not far from the hotel he owned.

The Biden administration revived the selection process a month after taking office in 2021. But then this fall, the criteria for selecting a winning bid changed. Maryland and Virginia leaders began sparring anew, with Maryland leaders crying foul over a late addition that heavily weights how close a proposed site is to the FBI’s training facility in Quantico, Va.

That new consideration accounts for 35 percent of the score, while other considerations in the criteria, such as cost, equity and transportation access, amount for less. Maryland wants all the criteria to be weighted equally.

“There’s no way Maryland could be closer to Virginia than Virginia,” Hoyer said. “We think it’s trying to weight the decision in an unfair way.”

Virginia’s leaders argue that the FBI wants proximity to Quantico and that the agency deserves a say in the matter, with Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) remarking last month that “the leading criteria has always been what is also in the best interests of the men and women who work at the FBI.”

The state’s respective congressional delegations held up the December omnibus spending bill, haggling over whether to include FBI selection language in the bill. (Congress has spelled out its intent for the new headquarters and appropriated nearly $1 billion to build it.) They settled on a compromise that gives the federal government 90 days to reconsider the criteria and each state an opportunity to make its case. The meetings on Wednesday and Thursday do that.

Maryland has leaned heavily into the equity argument since the fall, noting that Biden signed an executive order on his first day that made advancing racial equity through federal agencies a priority, a move that considers the effects of federal investment in certain underserved communities.

In an op-ed published Tuesday afternoon, Moore noted a second order signed last month: “Now, the administration has a chance to turn the president’s orders into action. Both Maryland sites are in Prince George’s, a majority-Black suburban county that has long been overlooked despite sitting just outside our nation’s capital.”

About six months ago, the Maryland delegation enlisted the help of civil rights organizations to make its case.

The National Urban League, the Greater Washington Urban League and the National Action Network sent a letter to Biden and U.S. General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan to make a pitch for Maryland.

Marc H. Morial, president of the National Urban League, said that choosing Maryland would be a “way for the administration to affirm its commitment to equity” and that if Maryland ultimately loses to Virginia, it will send a signal of “business as usual” when selections like this are made.

Morial said Biden should intervene: “The president was elected to put his thumb on the scale when it comes to the business of equity.” And while Morial has long been impressed with the Maryland delegation of local, state and federal leaders’ efforts to lure the FBI, “Gov. Moore now has an opportunity to be the closer for the state of Maryland,” he said.

Building the new FBI headquarters in Prince George’s County will advance racial equity, a priority for both @POTUS and myself.



I am calling on the administration to build the bureau in Maryland. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 8, 2023

Lateshia Beachum, Meagan Flynn and Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.

