Va. officials weigh letting Loudoun data centers use diesel backup power

Dominion Energy has been racing to keep up with the extra demands for electricity brought by the rapidly expanding data center industry in Virginia, particularly in the eastern part of Loudoun County, where the bulk of the industry is concentrated.

Until a new transmission line upgrade is completed in July, the utility will not be able to serve that area in the event of a storm, heat wave or other event that dramatically drives up demand on the 13-state power grid that includes Virginia, Dominion officials say.

Their warning has prompted a state Department of Environmental Quality proposal to allow data centers in Loudoun to use on-site diesel generators for operations through the end of July when PJM — the entity that operates the power grid — issues warnings that such a surge is imminent.

Currently, data centers can use diesel generators as backup during declared emergencies, DEQ officials said, adding that a decision on the permit variance for data centers will be made after a public comment period ends Tuesday.

An earlier version of the proposal included data centers in neighboring Fairfax and Prince William counties, but DEQ reduced the scope on March 7.

Though Dominion and state officials call the proposal a precautionary measure meant to guard against power failures affecting thousands of residents, it has sparked opposition from local groups and residents who argue that the data center industry has been allowed to grow too quickly in Northern Virginia, endangering the environment in the process.

Diesel generators can be loud and release harmful pollutants that create smog and can exacerbate respiratory ailments, a fact seized on by groups who’ve been fighting against the data center industry’s expansion in the region.

“Is this variance really temporary?” Julie Bolthouse, director of land use policy for the Piedmont Environmental Council asked a DEQ official during a public hearing on the proposal held in Woodbridge last week. “If we’re already in crisis, what is the plan to deal with the numerous new data centers that are being built right now?”

DEQ spokesman Aaron Proctor said the variance would still be subject to federal environmental regulations on diesel pollution, which limit the amount of nitrogen oxide emitted by permit holders to 100 tons per year. Loudoun is home to about 115 data center sites, many with several buildings and multiple diesel generators available for backup power.

PJM officials said incidents of acute stress on the grid are rare. Since 2020, three “Maximum Generation Emergency Load Alerts” have been issued — all of them last year, according to the PJM website. One occurred after a series of summer storms that affected capacity and the other two were just before Christmas, a period when more people are using electricity at home and surfing the internet, said Susan Beuhler, PJM’s spokesperson.

A lower category of alerts covered under the proposal — known as “Post Local Contingency Local Load Relief Warnings” — are issued far more frequently, with 90 alone in Dominion’s coverage area last year, according to the website. But those are typically related to maintenance activities and not incidents where there is a concerning spike in demand that might require service interruptions that would prompt a data center company to use its backup diesel generators, PJM said.

The entity has nonetheless noted in a recent report that the extra demand brought by the data center industry is part of a broader concern about strain on the grid at a time when the transition to renewable energy hasn’t kept pace with the “retirement” of coal-based plants.

Dominion officials said it has accelerated the timetable on several large infrastructure projects — including new transmission lines and substations — so they will all be done by 2027. As each of those projects are completed, the constraints on the grid will be diminished, a Dominion spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, more data center projects are under consideration in Northern Virginia, with residents who live near those sites fighting to stop the growth because of noise from their cooling system fans and the potential negative impact on their property values.

Those critics argue for regulations requiring the industry to reduce its electrical demand.

“How many variances are in our future?” Bill Wright, part of a group of Prince William residents who’ve opposed a plan for a 2,100-acre data center complex in Gainesville, said at the DEQ public hearing. “If data centers are the source of the problem, the onus should be on them to provide a solution.”

