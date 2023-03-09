The 28 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, March 9
‘(S)heroes’ at National Gallery Nights
The National Gallery of Art’s monthly after-hours programming returns from its winter break with a party dedicated to female heroes. Learn about female artists during pop-up presentations from the National Museum of Women in the Arts, dance to music by female musicians in the East Building’s airy atrium, get a preview of the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, create your own art, sip cocktails and taste gelato. The free advance tickets “sold out” in two minutes on March 2, but a limited number of passes will be available at 10 a.m. on the day of the event, then a smaller number are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the door, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 6 to 9 p.m. Free; registration required.
Black Girls Rock! Fest at the Kennedy Center
The big event during the multiday Black Girls Rock! Fest — an annual event at the Kennedy Center highlighting talented women of color — is a show in the Concert Hall headlined by “American Boy” singer Estelle and singer-songwriters Alice Smith and Jade Novah. But the festival takes over spaces throughout the arts center during the four-day celebration, including an opening night “Black Girls Bond” party in the Reach’s Studio K with locals Be’la Dona and Mumu Fresh, film screenings in the Justice Forum, and performances by R&B vocalist and harpist Kayla Ortiz and D.C. sister act the Amours on the Millennium Stage. Through Sunday. Free to $159.
Kara Walker at Glenstone
Acclaimed artist Kara Walker’s signature silhouettes and works on paper arrive this spring at Glenstone, the serene private contemporary art museum in Potomac. Known for both her creativity and her shocking depictions of slavery and racism in America, Walker has two large-scale drawings featured at the Glenstone show: “A Reduction” and “Sketch for an American Comic Opera With 20th Century Race Riots.” Later in the spring, look out for her sculptural musical instrument at Glenstone, a fully operational steam calliope called “The Katastwof Karavan,” which appeared at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden last year. Free; timed entry passes required.
Friday, March 10
‘The Big Lebowski’ 25th anniversary at AFI Silver Theatre
“Sometimes, there’s a man, well, he’s the man for his time and place. He fits right in there. And that’s the Dude, in Los Angeles.” Has it really been a quarter century since the Coen brothers introduced the world to Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, Walter Sobchak and Jesus Quintana? “The Big Lebowski,” which carved out a niche as a cult classic before eventually earning a place on the National Film Registry, celebrates its 25th anniversary at the American Film Institute’s Silver Theatre this week as part of the “AFI Silver After Dark” series. (If you don’t roll on Shabbos — or can’t make it to the other showings this week — a wider theatrical rerelease is scheduled for April.) Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; March 16 at 7 p.m. $8.
Happy hour at Right Proper Brookland
Fans of Right Proper Brewing got two reasons to cheer this week, especially if they live near the brewery’s Brookland production house. Right Proper’s taproom has been operating on a Friday-Sunday schedule since reopening during the pandemic, but it’s now open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, too. The second announcement was a new happy hour, which runs until 6 p.m. during the week and noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, with $2 off select beers, including staples Senate lager, Li’l Wit and Raised By Wolves pale ale. Raised By Wolves, for example, will be $6 instead of the usual $8. Not a bad reason to knock off early on Friday afternoon and take your bike for a spin on the Metropolitan Beer Trail. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.
Plug Tunin’: A De La Soul Shang-a-Lang at Songbyrd
(NOTE: This event was originally scheduled for Friday, March 3, but was postponed because of a power outage.) March 3 marked the 34th anniversary of De La Soul’s groundbreaking debut, “3 Feet High and Rising,” which introduced the trio’s sunny, surrealistic, sample-heavy hip-hop to a wide audience, through breakout singles like “Me Myself and I” and “The Magic Number.” March 3 was also when De La’s seminal back catalogue, long tied up in industry red tape, finally hits streaming services. (It’s not a coincidence that it dropped on 3/3, an auspicious date for a group obsessed with the number three.) This would be a time for celebration for hip-hop heads, if not for the death of founding member David Jude Jolicoeur, also known as Trugoy the Dove, on Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of Trugoy, an all-star lineup of old-school D.C. DJs, including 2-Tone Jones, RBI and Roddy Rod, are joining forces with host Grap Luva for a night of De La Soul tunes from all stages of the group’s career, as well as themed drink specials and surprises. 10:30 p.m. $10-$12.
Cafecito: ‘Fantasias’ at As You Are Bar
The latest Cafecito drag show at As You Are is titled “Fantasias,” which the Barracks Row bar says is bringing “fairy and dragon vibes.” (Costumes and cosplay are encouraged.) Arrive early for Power Hour, which features unlimited Corona, Miller Lite or rail drinks for 60 minutes, before the ASL-interpreted performance begins at 10 p.m. Afterward, stick around and dance to DJ Kristy La Rat until 2 a.m. 9 p.m. (doors open). Free.
Saturday, March 11
‘Creativity Is Magic: Maya Lin Festival’ at the National Portrait Gallery
What better time to visit the National Portrait Gallery’s “One Life: Maya Lin” exhibit than during a festival held in her honor? The museum offers workshops and opportunities for visitors of all ages to create Lin-inspired art during this Saturday afternoon in the Kogod Courtyard. After learning how the designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial incorporates the natural world into her work, you’ll also be able to contribute to her “What Is Missing?” multimedia memorial. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington: ‘Whitney’ at the Lincoln Theatre
Whitney Houston is the second musical icon to be honored with a concert by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington this season. The program, which features the 250-voice chorus, a dance medley by the high-energy 17th Street Dance troupe and contributions from smaller ensembles, mines Houston’s lengthy discography for hits from all eras — “How Will I Know,” “So Emotional,” the inevitable “I Will Always Love You” — plus deeper cuts, such as “I Love the Lord” from the soundtrack to “The Preacher’s Wife.” For those planning ahead: The chorus’s season closes in June with a show dedicated to Dolly Parton. Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. $20-$65.
Norooz Market at Brookland Arts Walk
Nowruz, the Iranian new year, falls on the spring equinox, but some groups are getting an early start on celebrations this weekend. The fifth annual Norooz Market at the Brookland Arts Walk includes more than 40 vendors selling pottery, jewelry, art and Iranian pastries, among other offerings, while the afternoon also includes performances by musicians including Aida Shahghasemi and the National Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet. Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Free.
Black Violin at Warner Theatre
Classical tones and hip-hop beats meld seamlessly in the hands of Black Violin, a Grammy-nominated duo visiting Warner Theatre as part of its nationwide tour. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus met in high school orchestra class, and now the classically trained violist and violinist create stirring anthems like “Impossible Is Possible” and “New Life” — while giving back by supporting young classical musicians. 8 p.m. $73.50-$93.50.
‘Blue’ at the Kennedy Center
The coronavirus pandemic was the reason that “Blue” went unheard in March 2020, when the Washington National Opera had scheduled its run at the Kennedy Center. That was shortly after composer Jeanine Tesori and librettist Tazewell Thompson won best new opera honors for their searing portrait of a Black family in Harlem whose child is fatally shot by one of the father’s White colleagues — a fellow cop. This spring, D.C. will finally get a chance to experience “Blue”: That its story is no less urgent than three years ago may rival the tragedy of the opera itself. Bass Kenneth Kellogg, mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter and tenor Aaron Crouch will anchor a rock-solid cast in this production directed by Thompson. Through March 25. $35-$199.
Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival at the National Union Building
You’ll have to wait until warmer months for most area wine and whiskey events, but in the meantime, there’s chocolate — and lots of it. A ticket gets you chocolate treats like truffles, a fondue station, macrons, cake pops, cookies and cakes. If something stronger is more your speed, try unlimited wine and whiskey tastings as well as boozy milkshakes. (Craft beers, ciders and nonalcoholic drinks are also available.) Savory snacks like pretzels and artisan cheeses are available for purchase. Note: This festival is restricted to guests age 21 and over. Noon to 10 p.m. $79.
St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, but if you want to get a jump on the celebrations, there are two bar crawls taking over downtown on Saturday. More than 15 Dupont Circle-adjacent bars are participating in the Shamrock Crawl, including Madhatter, Recessions and Abigail, where drink specials include $3 Miller Lites, $4 rail drinks and $4 shamrock shots (a very green drink made with crème de menthe and vanilla vodka). Participants get an event-themed mug and raffle entry, and wearing green is encouraged. Registration is open until 5:30. (2 to 10 p.m. $30 for individual tickets; $25 each for groups of four or more.) Meanwhile, the Leprechaun Lap takes in seven bars around 18th and M streets NW, including Decades, Zebbie’s Garden and Public Bar Live, for a similar program of $3 beers, $4 shamrock shots and $5 mixed drinks, plus DJs at each bar. (2 to 9 p.m. $20 individual tickets, $16 each groups of four or more.)
Rooting DC conference for urban gardeners
Think gardening as an apartment dweller is impossible? Rooting DC asks you to think again. This seminar series at Anacostia High School has hosted over 1,200 attendees in recent years for a day of lectures on starting seeds, cannabis cultivation and tea making. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets
The Nationals are 13 games into spring training, and MASN has finally decided it’s time for the first broadcast of the year. Granted, the Mets are the bookmakers’ favorites to win the NL East, and have decent odds of making the World Series, but, uh, the Nats touched Max Scherzer for seven runs last week? Anyway, if you have any interest in watching a live Nationals game, this is your first chance to do since October. It should be on at Walters, Duffy’s and the usual spots, though there will probably be competition from basketball fans. 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Nowruz Family Day at the National Museum of Asian Art
Continuing the weekend’s early Nowruz theme (see Saturday), the National Museum of Asian Art’s annual Nowruz Family Day has attractions for all ages, from storytelling and crafts — including saffron egg painting — to curator tours of exhibitions. Persian food will be available for purchase. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
DC Film Society 30th annual Oscars Party at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse
For three decades, movie buffs have been gathering to watch Hollywood’s biggest night with the DC Film Society. The red carpet arrivals and the ceremony itself are shown on Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse’s movie screen, while critics Tim Gordon and Travis Hopson discuss winners and losers during commercial breaks. There’s a “Predict the Winners” Oscars pool with prizes, and a silent auction and raffle for autographed movie posters, event tickets and other items. Proceeds support Filmfest DC. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; Oscars broadcast at 8. $20.
St. Patrick’s Day ‘First Amendment March’
Washington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade remains on hold, but the organizers have planned a shorter, less formal and less expensive alternative to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, which sought to end decades of sectarian bloodshed. The march — with dancers and bands, but no floats or cars — begins at noon at the Peace Monument on the U.S. Capitol grounds, proceeding to the Holodomor Memorial at Massachusetts Avenue NW and North Capitol Street. Afterward, a party with live music and Irish dancing takes place across the street at the Irish Times. Beginning at 3:30 p.m., there’s an after-afterparty with more music and dancing at the Irish Channel pub in Chinatown to raise money for the Belfast-Beltway Boxing Project. Noon. Free.
St. Baldrick’s Day fundraiser at Boundary Stone
One of the spring’s feel-good events is Boundary Stone’s annual fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for research into childhood cancers. Regulars, faces from the bar scene and teams from local breweries pledge to shave their heads at the Bloomingdale tavern in exchange for charitable donations. (At press time, a team from Port City Brewing is in the lead with more than $25,000 pledged.) The vibe is lively — be prepared to be hit up for donations — and there are prizes and raffles throughout the day, including a trip for two to Ireland, and chances to have a drink for a wonderful cause. 3 to 7 p.m. Free.
The Mary Wallopers at Union Stage
On its 2019 EP, “A Mouthful of the Mary Wallopers,” the Mary Wallopers band puts its signature on old Irish ballads. The Irish folk band’s DIY spirit is strong. The musicians made a name for themselves through live-streamed performances during lockdown, attracting fans with a high-energy ethos that informs much of the band’s sound. The vocals aren’t clean but are stirring, and the guitar playing isn’t straight-edged but is chaotically good. The strings occasionally come in, sometimes in short bursts, matching the spirited musical atmosphere. The ballads the Mary Wallopers record and perform aren’t new, but the band’s energy gives them a fresh beginning. So songs like “The Turfman From Ardee,” about coming across an old and tired turfman who doesn’t want to go on, come alive and feel relevant. The band’s debut self-titled album was released in 2022, and the intensity hasn’t subsided. On the anti-English song “Building Up and Tearing England Down,” frontman Charles Hendy’s rousing voice shakes with emotion at the end of a verse. “They’re a concrete master race, there to keep you in your place / And a ganger man to kick you to the ground,” Hendy sings about his people serving an empire that isn’t theirs. 8 p.m. $15.
CoCo Jones at the Howard Theatre
CoCo Jones is a Disney child star turned serious actress and even more serious R&B singer with a voice that is not to be played with. One of R&B’s greatest singer-songwriters, Babyface, featured her on his 2022 project “Girls Night Out,” in which every song features a woman who’s had an undeniable impact on the genre. A co-sign like that — when you don’t even have a debut album out yet — is quite the feat. Jones is slowly building toward a full-length album, though, as evidenced by her 2022 EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You.” It’s a sensual project; sultry production anchors the slow jams, but it’s Jones’s voice that makes it all click. The song “ICU” starts with haunting “oohs” and calm percussions. Jones aches for a lover she can’t let go. “And though we may grow / I don’t know why we don’t grow apart,” she sings, the last note getting lost in the emotions. You can’t help but believe her. 8 p.m. $45.
Monday, March 13
Women’s History Month sommelier nights at Le Diplomate
In partnership with Women of Wine DC, different female sommeliers are on-site each Monday night to provide insights on the wine list and offer suggestions for drink and meal pairings. Mercedes Cowper, an in-house sommelier at the Willard InterContinental hotel, is this week’s guest, giving tips on what to sip with entrees like grilled branzino and steak au poivre. Mondays through April. Entrees $21 to $72.
Tuesday, March 14
Pi Day celebrations
March 14 is a day circled in red on every math nerd’s calendar, as it’s an easy leap from 3/14 to 3.14, the first three digits of pi. (In case you’ve forgotten: Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Last year, Google calculated 1 trillion digits of pi.) Here are a few ways to celebrate: Pie Shop marks its 13th anniversary with a free show featuring Ladygod, Blkvapor and Sheila and $3.14 slices of sweet pies. (8 p.m. Free.) The next installment of Mess Hall’s “Bake and Take” features Whisked by Jenna founder Jenna Huntsberger teaching classes in making “deliciously Instagrammable pies” from scratch, from making and rolling dough to par-baking and filling the crust. Tickets include a pie to take home and dinner from Cocolita. (6 p.m. $95-$105.) If that sounds like too much work, consider Nicoletta’s Pi Day Pizza Class near Union Market. Learn how to make an Italian-style pizza from chef Mohamed Wahiba, and after you assemble the pie, the staff will cook it while you have a glass of wine or two and wait for dinner to be ready. (6 to 8 p.m. $65.) The easiest route: Head to any Pizzeria Paradiso, order a craft beer or cider, and take $3.14 off a large pizza.
‘She Comes First’ at Miracle Theatre
In honor of Women’s History Month, nonprofit organization Story District is hosting its annual “She Comes First” showcase with first-person tales by female storytellers. The stories this year include Alexandra Khouri’s experience as a witness to a traffic accident, Whitney Ellenby’s romantic trip to New Orleans and Jasmine Jones’s remembrance of her grandmother’s battle with breast cancer. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. $25.
‘Jagged Little Pill’ at the National Theatre
Who would’ve guessed back in 1995 that “You Oughta Know” and other Alanis Morissette alt-rock classics like “Ironic” would end up being belted out on Broadway one day? This jukebox musical, tailor-made for Morissette super fans, debuted in NYC in 2019 and is now touring the country, including a stop at D.C.’s National Theatre. “Juno” writer Diablo Cody whipped up a story about a seemingly perfect suburban family’s inner turmoil to go along with songs from the Gen X idol’s breakthrough album and wider catalogue, including new tunes just for the musical written by Morissette herself. Through March 26. $60-$130.
Evening at the Embassy of Indonesia
Step into Indonesia without boarding a plane for a night of Javanese cultural celebration. There’s an open bar, film presentation and Indonesian buffet, while Indonesian dancers entertain in traditional costumes, featuring the Jaipongan dance, Jugala. 7 to 9:30 p.m. $69.
Wednesday, March 15
Aoife O’Donovan at the Birchmere
Aofie O’Donovan, a Grammy Award-winning folk artist, has been a member of various groups, including the bluegrass quintet Crooked Still and the folk noir band Sometymes Why. Most recently, she formed the trio I’m With Her with Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz. O’Donovan moves seamlessly through these groups and genres and subgenres with transcendent vocals. Her voice can reach almost-belting status while keeping that crystallike tone intact. But it’s when O’Donovan reverts inward — when it sounds like her voice is slipping out of the deepest parts of her — that she sounds most powerful. Her latest solo album, “Age of Apathy,” released in 2022, is full of moments like that. “Town of Mercy” starts with just a piano and O’Donovan’s voice. She connects a winter scene to the peace that mercy brings. “The snow flies, it’s confetti, the end of a parade / Leaves a vacant silence knee-deep in the charade.” O’Donovan’s voice is subtle and soft — like fluffy snowflakes floating onto snow. She’ll be covering Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” at the Birchmere, a possible better bang for your buck than Springsteen’s arena tour later this month. 7:30 p.m. $39.50.