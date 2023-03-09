The 28 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, March 11

‘Creativity Is Magic: Maya Lin Festival’ at the National Portrait Gallery

What better time to visit the National Portrait Gallery’s “One Life: Maya Lin” exhibit than during a festival held in her honor? The museum offers workshops and opportunities for visitors of all ages to create Lin-inspired art during this Saturday afternoon in the Kogod Courtyard. After learning how the designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial incorporates the natural world into her work, you’ll also be able to contribute to her “What Is Missing?” multimedia memorial. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington: ‘Whitney’ at the Lincoln Theatre

Whitney Houston is the second musical icon to be honored with a concert by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington this season. The program, which features the 250-voice chorus, a dance medley by the high-energy 17th Street Dance troupe and contributions from smaller ensembles, mines Houston’s lengthy discography for hits from all eras — “How Will I Know,” “So Emotional,” the inevitable “I Will Always Love You” — plus deeper cuts, such as “I Love the Lord” from the soundtrack to “The Preacher’s Wife.” For those planning ahead: The chorus’s season closes in June with a show dedicated to Dolly Parton. Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. $20-$65.

Norooz Market at Brookland Arts Walk

Nowruz, the Iranian new year, falls on the spring equinox, but some groups are getting an early start on celebrations this weekend. The fifth annual Norooz Market at the Brookland Arts Walk includes more than 40 vendors selling pottery, jewelry, art and Iranian pastries, among other offerings, while the afternoon also includes performances by musicians including Aida Shahghasemi and the National Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet. Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Free.

Black Violin at Warner Theatre

Classical tones and hip-hop beats meld seamlessly in the hands of Black Violin, a Grammy-nominated duo visiting Warner Theatre as part of its nationwide tour. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus met in high school orchestra class, and now the classically trained violist and violinist create stirring anthems like “Impossible Is Possible” and “New Life” — while giving back by supporting young classical musicians. 8 p.m. $73.50-$93.50.

‘Blue’ at the Kennedy Center

The coronavirus pandemic was the reason that “Blue” went unheard in March 2020, when the Washington National Opera had scheduled its run at the Kennedy Center. That was shortly after composer Jeanine Tesori and librettist Tazewell Thompson won best new opera honors for their searing portrait of a Black family in Harlem whose child is fatally shot by one of the father’s White colleagues — a fellow cop. This spring, D.C. will finally get a chance to experience “Blue”: That its story is no less urgent than three years ago may rival the tragedy of the opera itself. Bass Kenneth Kellogg, mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter and tenor Aaron Crouch will anchor a rock-solid cast in this production directed by Thompson. Through March 25. $35-$199.

Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival at the National Union Building

You’ll have to wait until warmer months for most area wine and whiskey events, but in the meantime, there’s chocolate — and lots of it. A ticket gets you chocolate treats like truffles, a fondue station, macrons, cake pops, cookies and cakes. If something stronger is more your speed, try unlimited wine and whiskey tastings as well as boozy milkshakes. (Craft beers, ciders and nonalcoholic drinks are also available.) Savory snacks like pretzels and artisan cheeses are available for purchase. Note: This festival is restricted to guests age 21 and over. Noon to 10 p.m. $79.

St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, but if you want to get a jump on the celebrations, there are two bar crawls taking over downtown on Saturday. More than 15 Dupont Circle-adjacent bars are participating in the Shamrock Crawl, including Madhatter, Recessions and Abigail, where drink specials include $3 Miller Lites, $4 rail drinks and $4 shamrock shots (a very green drink made with crème de menthe and vanilla vodka). Participants get an event-themed mug and raffle entry, and wearing green is encouraged. Registration is open until 5:30. (2 to 10 p.m. $30 for individual tickets; $25 each for groups of four or more.) Meanwhile, the Leprechaun Lap takes in seven bars around 18th and M streets NW, including Decades, Zebbie’s Garden and Public Bar Live, for a similar program of $3 beers, $4 shamrock shots and $5 mixed drinks, plus DJs at each bar. (2 to 9 p.m. $20 individual tickets, $16 each groups of four or more.)

Rooting DC conference for urban gardeners

Think gardening as an apartment dweller is impossible? Rooting DC asks you to think again. This seminar series at Anacostia High School has hosted over 1,200 attendees in recent years for a day of lectures on starting seeds, cannabis cultivation and tea making. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

The Nationals are 13 games into spring training, and MASN has finally decided it’s time for the first broadcast of the year. Granted, the Mets are the bookmakers’ favorites to win the NL East, and have decent odds of making the World Series, but, uh, the Nats touched Max Scherzer for seven runs last week? Anyway, if you have any interest in watching a live Nationals game, this is your first chance to do since October. It should be on at Walters, Duffy’s and the usual spots, though there will probably be competition from basketball fans. 7:05 p.m.