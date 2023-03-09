Former Laurel police chief convicted of serial arson in Howard County

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Former Laurel police chief David Crawford was found guilty Thursday of first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder in Howard County, officials said. A Howard County jury convicted Crawford of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning in connection with four Howard County fires, prosecutors said in a news release.

Crawford, 71, was arrested in March 2021 in connection with 12 fires from 2011 to 2020 spanning Howard, Frederick, Charles, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, authorities said.

“Our heart goes out to the victims; and we hope this verdict and the sentence we are seeking will provide them with some sense of justice,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said in the release. “Furthermore, Crawford, who had a long career in law enforcement, should have had a greater degree of respect for the rule of law and today’s verdict is a reminder that no one is above the law.”

The four fires in Howard County occurred in Ellicott City and Elkridge from March 2017 to September 2018. They each happened in the early morning hours between about 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Three of the cases were reported house fires and one was a reported vehicle fire.

In two of the cases, the homes were occupied. One place was set on fire twice, prosecutors said.

On June 23, 2017, units responded to the 6000 block of Avalon Drive for a reported house fire and found a blaze in the attached garage of a single-family home, where three adults and two juveniles were sleeping. They escaped, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 9, 2017, units responded to the 4000 block of Spring Meadow Drive for a reported house fire and found a single-family home ablaze, prosecutors said. A family of two adults and one juvenile was home and escaped, prosecutors said.

Nearly a year later, on Sept. 22, 2018, units responded to a reported house fire at the same home as renovations had just finished from the previous fire, prosecutors said. The home was unoccupied.

Prosecutors said Crawford’s victims include a former Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials, including a former Laurel police chief, two relatives, two of Crawford’s chiropractors and a resident in his neighborhood. Investigators said Crawford knew his targets and had previous disagreements with them all.

Robert Bonsib, an attorney representing Crawford, said he was disappointed in the verdict.

“While we did not think the evidence was sufficient on the arson charges, it was particularly deficient on any basis to believe that Mr. Crawford intended to kill anybody,” Bonsib said. He said his client plans to appeal.

The cases in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are pending, Bonsib said.

Crawford served as Laurel police chief from 2006 until 2010, when he resigned, prosecutors said. He previously worked as the District Heights police chief and as a major for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

He faces sentencing on June 27. The state’s attorney’s office said that it is seeking the maximum sentence allowed, which is eight life sentences plus 95 years.

Katie Mettler and Dan Morse contributed to this report.

