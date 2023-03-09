Three children injured in Southeast D.C. apartment fire

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the site around 12:45 p.m. and saw “numerous people in distress on balconies” and one person outside who required EMS assistance, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in the 3300 block of Sixth Street SE.

Three children under 10 years old were injured, including one critically, in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The fire was contained to the first-floor unit with heavy smoke on the floors above, he said.

A firefighter found the most critically injured child inside the burning apartment unit, according to Maggiolo. That child and two others were taken to hospitals Thursday afternoon, according to the fire department. One of the other children was injured seriously; the other was in need of evaluation, officials said.