Three children injured in Southeast D.C. apartment fire

Three children under 10 years old were injured, including one critically, in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to a fire department spokesperson.
The fire was contained to the first-floor unit with heavy smoke on the floors above, he said.
Working Fire 3300 6th St SE. 1 pediatric patient transported with critical life threatening injuries. Fire 1st floor extinguished. Sheltering occupants on balconies from heavy smoke conditions. Other patients being evaluated. #DCsBravest. pic.twitter.com/eMmpjLlpPl— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 9, 2023
A firefighter found the most critically injured child inside the burning apartment unit, according to Maggiolo. That child and two others were taken to hospitals Thursday afternoon, according to the fire department. One of the other children was injured seriously; the other was in need of evaluation, officials said.
Several other people were treated and released at the scene.
Maggiolo said investigators were working Thursday to determine the cause of the fire.