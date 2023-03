Kareem Roshe Boyd is charged with first-degree murder and related counts in the shooting of Neeko Dukes, 21, of Capitol Heights. Boyd is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, police said.

A 21-year-old D.C. man has been arrested and charged with murder in a killing in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights in February, Prince George’s County police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Officers arrived about 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 3 in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in response to a report of a shooting, police said. They found Dukes with gunshot wounds inside a home, where he was pronounced dead.