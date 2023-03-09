Teenager dies two days after shooting in Southeast Washington

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A 15-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday night in Southeast Washington died Thursday, according to D.C. police. The youth is the second person killed during what authorities described as shootout outside an apartment complex. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The youth was identified as Abdul Fuller of Southeast. Also killed in the incident was Dana Faulkner, 23, also of Southeast. A third man was wounded, police have said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE, in Woodland Terrace. Police said officers who responded to the call found Faulkner dead at the scene.

Police said about 10 minutes later, they found Fuller unconscious at Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue in Southeast, more than two miles away in Congress Heights. Police said they believe Fuller had been driven there in a vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Attempts to reach Fuller’s relatives Thursday were unsuccessful. He is the third youth killed by gunfire in the District this year. The others were ages 13 and 17.

Advertisement

Last year, 16 juveniles were fatally shot.

Police also released information about two other killings that occurred this week.

On Thursday, police said Johnathan Craig, 34, of Lanham, Md., was fatally stabbed in the 1600 block of 17th Place SE, in the Fairlawn neighborhood near Minnesota Avenue.

The incident occurred about 2:40 a.m. on a sidewalk in front of a residence, according to a police report. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

And on Wednesday, police said Andrea Bond, 30, of Northeast, was found stabbed to death about 2:50 p.m. inside a residence in the 1100 block of D Street NE, approximately our blocks east of Stanton Park.

A police report says the victim was found dead on a living room floor with a stab wound to the upper left chest.

GiftOutline Gift Article