Virginia officials make their case to GSA for new FBI headquarters

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia lawmakers launched their final bid on Thursday to sway the General Services Administration to select a site in Springfield as the new home of the FBI headquarters over two Maryland locations — although the fierce political battle with Maryland lawmakers appears far from over. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Emerging from the consultation with the GSA, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said at a news conference that Virginia’s intent was not to “say anything negative” about Maryland’s sites, only to make the case that Virginia’s could best meet the needs of the FBI on a variety of factors.

He began by stressing the Springfield site’s proximity to other FBI and national security assets — the most highly weighted criteria that the GSA will use to select the new headquarters location in what Maryland sees as an unfair benefit to Virginia.

Advertisement

“We didn’t write the criteria. … What we have done is, once the criteria are on the table, we made the case that the Springfield site best meets the criteria,” Kaine said. “The most important is compatibility with the mission of the FBI. This is the nation’s security that we’re talking about. That has to be the primary component. And we believe for dozens of reasons, the siting of FBI in close proximity to so many sister agencies who have to work together, not in silos, [makes] the Virginia site so strong.”

On paper, the debate over where to move the FBI headquarters is dense and administrative, a mixture of factors including cost, transportation access and proximity to buildings such as the FBI training academy in Quantico and the Justice Department. But politically the debate is a high-stakes war in the court of public opinion between lawmakers in both states who see major economic or prestige benefits that the new FBI headquarters could bring to their communities — a debate that became even more intense after President Biden issued an executive order adding racial equity as a factor to consider in selecting locations for federal projects.

And in back-to-back news conferences held on Wednesday and Thursday, Team Maryland and Team Virginia continued to up the ante, especially on the issues of racial equity and cost.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), Maryland’s first Black governor, said in an interview earlier this week that winning the headquarters in Prince George’s, a majority-Black county, was personal to him. He appeared Wednesday alongside Maryland political heavy-hitters and called on President Biden to “honor” his administration’s commitment to racial equity by selecting one of the two possible Maryland sites in Landover or Greenbelt. He implored decision-makers not to “make a mockery of the president nor his executive orders.” And on Thursday, he and the Maryland congressional Democrats followed through on their pressure on the Biden administration with a letter to the president himself.

Advertisement

“While providing the very best location for the FBI at the very best price for the American taxpayers, you can be responsible for writing this new chapter in both law enforcement and racial justice that embraces communities that were overlooked, underserved, and outright avoided for generations,” the letter read.

The Maryland lawmakers used part of their consultation with the GSA on Wednesday to try to sway the agency to change how criteria is weighted so that racial equity, and all factors, get equal consideration. They bristle particularly that the FBI mission requirement, including proximity to Quantico, Va., is weighted 35 percent compared to 15 percent for racial equity, and see it as unfair to federal taxpayers that cost is only weighted 10 percent.

On Thursday, Kaine and Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) pushed back, arguing that the ship has sailed to try to rejigger the criteria and that both sides should play by the existing rules to make the most convincing case. “It has been stunning to me that some have said maybe the needs of the FBI somehow shouldn’t be considered so highly,” Warner said. “We’re making a 50-year decision for the men and women of the FBI.”

Advertisement

He and Kaine pointed to proximity not only to Quantico but also to the CIA in Langley, arguing that both agencies would benefit from more collaboration, and also pointed to Fairfax County’s well-performing public school system as another reason the FBI would want to come to Springfield.

Responding to Moore’s remarks about Biden’s executive order, Warner said that he and fellow Virginia lawmakers “welcome the equity comparison,” as they stressed the increasing racial, ethnic and religious diversity in the Northern Virginia region over the past decade. “But the idea that you’re not also going to compare cost, transportation, flexibility of site and the needs of the FBI? To ignore those would also be, I think, a disgrace to the Biden administration and the men and women of the FBI.”

On the cost factor, Maryland introduced new information on Wednesday that intensified the argument over which site would be cheapest for taxpayers.

Advertisement

Virginia has long held that the Springfield site benefits taxpayers because it is already owned by the federal government, eliminating acquisition costs. Classified tenants are currently occupying space on that site and it would cost money to relocate them. Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stressed on Thursday that those costs are separate from the FBI project because the classified tenants intend to relocate regardless of where the new FBI headquarters is built.

But Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) argued that, even considering all of that, the Maryland sites are still cheaper. He asserted at the Wednesday news conference that it would cost over a billion more dollars more to select the new FBI headquarters in Springfield versus in Landover or Greenbelt — cost estimates that Warner called “totally wrong, out of left field and have no basis in fact.”

In an interview Thursday evening, Van Hollen said he and Team Maryland “stand 100 percent by our assertion that the Virginia site at a minimum will cost more than a billion dollars more than either Maryland site, based on GSA’s and FBI’s own accounting.”

Advertisement

Van Hollen provided to The Washington Post the 2018 cost estimate from the GSA and the FBI from which he said he got his information. The document was created by the agencies in 2018 at a time when the FBI was still considering remaining in downtown D.C. at the J. Edgar Hoover building.

According to the document, maintaining the crumbling Hoover building would cost $42 million per year, plus $142 million annually for additional leased office space the FBI has elsewhere in the region. The agencies estimated the cost of delaying construction of a new headquarters, which would consolidate its workforce, would go up $84 million per year due to inflationary pressures, and warned that “delay=increased cost.”

In an interview, Van Hollen noted a key distinction between the Virginia and Maryland sites is that the federal tenants that are located at the Springfield location not only must be relocated, but those structures would have to be demolished before construction of a new headquarters begins. He estimated that all would take three years, citing information he received in a private briefing as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Advertisement

To arrive at the claim that it would cost over $1 billion to select Springfield, he added up the annual costs of inaction — $268 million — and multiplied that by three years. He included an additional $160 million in what the FBI and GSA described as “potential emergency repairs” the longer the FBI remained in the Hoover building, and rounded up to over $1 billion considering it will also cost money to demolish the existing federal buildings and relocate the other federal tenant, the GSA, which has a warehouse at the site. He acknowledged the GSA has not provided cost estimates for demolition or its own relocation, but said he considered the $1 billion figure conservative.

Warner’s office strongly objected to Van Hollen’s claims and was preparing a statement in response on Thursday night.

The GSA did not respond to questions about the 2018 cost estimates. A spokesman for the agency said in a statement: “We want to thank the Maryland and Virginia delegations for their thoughtful input and engagement on this important project. GSA and FBI are committed to fully considering the feedback we receive as we work to ensure a fair and transparent process that results in a site that will best serve the FBI and the American people for generations to come.”

The spokesman said that the GSA will consider next steps on the site selection process in the coming weeks after it digests all the information that Maryland and Virginia provided during their consultations this week.

Erin Cox contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article