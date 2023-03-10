5 archaic D.C. laws still technically on the books after crime bill is nixed

Ride ‘any animal of the horse kind’ too fast

When cars weren’t so prevalent, it was illegal to ride “any animal of the horse kind” in D.C. at “a rate of speed exceeding eight miles per hour.” It was also illegal to turn a corner with a horse going more than 4 mph.

Whether the law remains technically in force, though, is somewhat unclear. Notes from the commission that reviewed D.C.'s code as part of the overhaul say it may have been repealed, but because the group couldn’t confirm that, the overhaul would formally remove it

At least at one point, police took this infraction very seriously. In 1872, a constable named William H. West, a Black soldier who fought in the Civil War, cited Ulysses S. Grant for racing his horse-drawn buggy west on M Street while he was president.

According to “The Metropolitan Police Department 150th Anniversary” book, West grabbed the horse’s bridle and was dragged 50 feet down the road before the president stopped.

The book says in one account, police impounded Grant’s horse and buggy but did not fine him, worried about criminally charging a sitting president. In another account, the books says Grant was fined $20.